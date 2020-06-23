A multi-agency flood cleanup in the contaminated Fayette County enclave of Minden has resulted in potentially contaminated debris being moved out of city limits into the unincorporated Fayette community of Carlisle, a Beckley attorney reported Monday.
Attorney Stephen New said that his law firm, New, Taylor and Associates, plans to file an injunction against the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) and the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security later this week against the transport of debris from Minden, an Oak Hill neighborhood, to private property near Scarbro.
Minden is the home of the former Shaffer Equipment Company, which the EPA deemed a Superfund site in 2019. Shaffer supplied local coal companies with electrical transformers and other equipment. Oil containing PCBs was used in those transformers which were stored on site from 1970 to 1984.
After a storm blew through the area a week ago Sunday and left four inches of rain in its wake, a new city sewer system was overwhelmed. Minden, which lies downhill from Oak Hill, was flooded with an assortment of waste.
The debris is being moved to Empire Waste, a Princeton-based company that New said has property on Coaldale Road in Carlisle near Scarbro.
The United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is testing Minden soil for PCB contamination. Previous tests on site by the EPA and the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection have shown “actionable” levels of PCBs. International health agencies list PCB as a cancer-causing agent.
More than 400 current and past residents of Minden have died or been diagnosed with various cancers, New said, and Minden residents have reported that their families and neighbors have died of cancers at an alarming rate since a flood in 2001.
“By the end of this week, I’ll have an injunction that’s going to be filed to keep them from taking potentially contaminated debris from Minden and dumping it on the other side of Fayette County,” New said, adding that all parties are still being identified. “Right now, the West Virginia Army National Guard is removing contaminated materials, which most likely are contaminated with PCBs.
“It’s not your normal flood debris,” New said. “Everybody knows there’s PCBs all over Minden, and the National Guard is taking it from Minden to a dump site near Scarbro — Carlisle — and dumping the debris.”
New reported that National Guard members were not given adequate personal protective equipment (PPE) to work in Minden, where floodwaters and debris may expose them to a carcinogen.
Minden residents sustained serious damage to their homes and vehicles on June 14 when four inches of rain fell on Oak Hill. Toilet waste from Oak Hill washed into their houses and cars, overflowing from a recently upgraded $22 million sewer system that Minden residents had opposed. They said construction of the sewer exposed them to additional PCBs.
Fayette emergency crews had to use boats to rescue some Minden residents.
A site at Minden that is severely contaminated by PCBs, Shaffer Equipment, also flooded. Federal and state environmental agents had placed a cap over the site in an effort to contain PCB contamination. After the flood, WVDEP and EPA inspectors examined the site.
WVDEP Acting Communications Director Terry Fletcher said Friday that the WVDEP worker who visited the site Monday conducted a visual inspection of “all accessible points” and that the inspection indicated “no significant damage to the cap structure or other recent work performed by EPA contractors.”
Fletcher said there was no indication that “capped site material was transported away from the site.”
Minden residents have expressed disbelief and suspicion. One resident, Darrell “Butter” Thomas, has posted videos of sand and mounds of dirt carried away from the cap by the recent flooding.
EPA, WVDEP, National Guard, American Red Cross and DHHR have been in Minden for cleanup and to give tetanus and Hepatitis A shots to residents, but the people have received no financial help from the federal or state government.
“They don’t want to issue any type of disaster declaration to temporarily house the people in Minden,” said New. “They bring brooms and bleach down there, and this is the tip of the Minden iceberg.”
The EPA carried out three failed cleanup efforts of PCB in Minden over the past 40 years. On multiple occasions, EPA agents declared that no PCBs were in Minden. After additional testing, sparked by citizen protests, EPA discovered additional contamination.
Last year, EPA designated parts of Minden as a Superfund site.
PCBs were stored improperly from 1970 to 1984 at Shaffer Equipment, which has since been shut down. Berwind Land Company owned the land, and PCB contamination from Johns Hopkins University was reportedly stored improperly at Shaffer. Shaffer workers sprayed roads with the oil to keep down dust before they knew it was dangerous.
Manufactured by Monsanto, PCBs are a carcinogen. In 2017, after the state of Washington sued Monsanto for PCB cleanup costs, more than 20,000 internal memos, minuted meetings, letters and other Monsanto documents were published. The data showed that Monsanto had continued to produce and sell PCBs for eight years after learning that they posed hazards to public health and the environment, according to legal analysts.
Several more states have sued Monsanto.
The late Dr. Hassan Amjad, a Beckley physician, was conducting a study to link PCB exposure to increased cancers among Minden patients when he died unexpectedly in 2017.
Amjad and residents of Minden had pushed for the federal Agency for Toxic Substances and Diseases Registry (ATSDR) to study Minden patients’ health in 1992, but their request was denied by ATSDR.
In 2017, Amjad found state Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) statistics that suggested Minden had had a much higher cancer death rate — at times, four times higher — than the rest of Fayette County in the 1980s and 1990s. When compiling a federal report in the early 1990s to determine if Minden residents were more at risk of cancer due to PCB exposure, ATSDR had ignored that data and instead relied on statistics regarding Fayette County and Oak Hill cancer death rates, which were much lower than Amjad’s statistics.
ATSDR had also grossly inflated Minden’s population in the report by using a number that the U.S. Census Bureau contradicted in 2017.
Prior to his death, Amjad had said that EPA and ATSDR not only failed Minden residents, they had failed Americans by not accurately tracking the result of PCB on human health and publishing the results in a national database.
Since Amjad’s death, his daughter, Dr. Ayne Amjad of Beckley, has taken over his work. Since Ayne Amjad became involved in the Minden project, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., has asked ATSDR to better develop its database of known PCB cancers.
The City of Oak Hill had in 2016 annexed Minden, against residents’ objections. A request by ACE to build a multimillion-dollar resort was denied by WVDEP because Arbuckle Public Service District (PSD), which served Minden residents, could not sustain the increase on its system.
WVDEP ordered the city to annex Minden, in return for state funding to build a $22 million sewer project. As part of the agreement, Oak Hill was to take over the embattled Arbuckle PSD, make upgrades to it and upgrade the Oak Hill city sewer plant. Oak Hill officials wrote fees into Minden residents’ bills to pay for outstanding USDA loans for Arbuckle PSD, against residents’ objections.
The $22 million sewer project, led by Thrasher Engineering, required contractors to substantially upset soil in Minden. Minden residents said they live in terror that the sewer project exposes them to more PCBs — a threat that EPA and WVDEP insist does not exist, based on soil sample tests.
Minden residents have said EPA ignored residents’ directions on where to test for PCB and that EPA and WVDEP have placed minimal effort since June 14 in ensuring that a contamination “cap” at Shaffer has not leaked PCBs into the soil and nearby Arbuckle Creek.
They also report that EPA and WVDEP have ignored reports by former Shaffer workers that they had stored PCB-contaminated barrels and transformers in the many abandoned mines around Minden and that agents have refused to search for the contamination or thoroughly test for it.
A former Shaffer employee, Frank Ward, told The Register-Herald that barrels and transformers containing PCB were stored in abandoned mines around Minden.
When asked if floodwaters could have washed PCBs from those barrels, Fletcher replied that the WVDEP has “not found any proof of barrels of PCBs or transformers in abandoned mines in the Minden area.
“Sediment samples taken near an abandoned mine portal showed very low levels of PCBs, but nothing that points to barrels of PCBs or transformers being underground,” said Fletcher.
When asked if a disposal plan is being developed for the reports of barrels and transformers, Fletcher said WVDEP agents have not gone into the abandoned mines.
Empire owner Gordon Lusk II referred The Register-Herald to the Fayette Office of Emergency Management on Monday evening. Lusk did not verify that flood debris was being placed at Empire’s Carlisle property, despite reports from New and Minden residents who said they had followed the trucks.
Fayette Office of Emergency Management Director Kevin Walker said Monday that flood cleanup efforts are authorized by WVDEP and DHHR. Walker verified Monday evening that several agencies, including WVDEP, DHHR, West Virginia National Guard/Department of Homeland Security, are involved in the Minden cleanup effort.
“There is a lot of puzzle parts that have to be put together before anything can be moved or disposed of,” Walker explained. “That’s where the other components come (into) play — DHHR, DEP and West Virginia Army National Guard Homeland Security.
“All those play a role of the puzzle, in order to make things go smoothly and to ensure that everything is done correctly,” he said.
Walker did not verify that debris was being moved to Carlisle.
Minden residents said they have followed cleanup crews from Minden to Carlisle.