The future of Landings, the restaurant situated in the terminal at Greenbrier Valley Airport, is now being weighed by an airport authority subcommittee.
Comprising authority members Mike Rose, Tammy Tincher and Greg Furlong, the newly-formed subcommittee’s mission is “to explore alternatives for the restaurant at the airport,” Rose said at last week’s authority meeting.
The restaurant is owned and operated by the airport authority.
Landings struggled to find its footing after Gov. Jim Justice ordered all restaurants in the state to stop serving meals inside their establishments. That March 18 executive order led to four restaurant employees being furloughed for the three-week span that Landings offered only curbside service, according to airport director Brian Belcher.
But even that cutback in personnel was insufficient, Belcher noted, saying, “Business just dried up.” Landings was filling only two or three orders a day, with many of those meals going to employees.
As a result, Belcher furloughed the rest of Landings’ staff on April 6 and closed the restaurant, a move that was endorsed by the airport authority after the fact on a unanimous vote at the agency’s Thursday meeting.
The restaurant was also a hot topic at a January “brand-storming” session in which friends and partners of the airport gathered to review facilities, image, existing branding, vision and services offered at the airport.
Many of that group said they were unfamiliar with the name and image of Landings, while some said the closure of the restaurant’s predecessor was handled awkwardly, leaving people in nearby communities with a negative impression.
Others in the focus group praised the restaurant’s inviting atmosphere and food quality. Negative comments included Landings’ lack of breakfast service and “heavy” furniture.
The transition from the airport’s longtime restaurant operator — Dutch Haus, which appears to be thriving in its new location at the Lewisburg Elks Country Club — to the current Landings restaurant was undeniably bumpy.
Tailwind Concessions, a North Carolina-based vendor that at the time already had restaurants in 14 other airports around the country, was initially announced as the successor to Dutch Haus. But eight months of contract negotiations between the airport and Tailwind yielded no pact, leaving the airport authority holding the bag for an expensive remodeling of the restaurant space and no vendor to manage the food service operation.
Eventually, the authority decided to take on the expense of remodeling and operating the restaurant in-house, rather than seeking another outside vendor to manage it.
Landings opened in late 2017 with little fanfare, long after Dutch Haus had moved on to its new location.
The nearly year-long gap between the closing of the airport’s former restaurant and the opening of the new one is at least partially responsible for Landings’ lackluster sales record. Employees told the brand-storming facilitators that several repeat private aircraft customers began placing orders at downtown Lewisburg’s restaurants during the gap year. Many of those customers continued that practice even after Landings opened.
And without a robust local clientele to fall back on, the restaurant was unable to weather the storm created by the coronavirus pandemic, which carried with it the double whammy of reduced air traffic and a forced cessation of sit-down meal service.
No timetable was set for the subcommittee to bring its recommendations to the rest of the authority. Because it includes three of the authority’s five members, the subcommittee constitutes a quorum of the governing agency and, therefore, will have to abide by the state’s open meetings law.
— Email: talvey@register-herald.com