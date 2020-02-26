FAIRLEA — The tourism ceiling is quite high for Greenbrier County.
That, in a nutshell, is what personnel with Streetsense, a destination travel and tourism research and marketing firm based in Bethesda, Maryland, found during a six-month study commissioned by the Greenbrier Valley Tourism Partnership to assess the county’s vibrancy as a travel destination.
The partnership is an alliance of four major players in Greenbrier County’s $232 million tourism industry — the Greenbrier County Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB), Greenbrier County Airport Authority, State Fair of West Virginia and The Greenbrier resort. Each of the four partners put up $10,000 to pay for the vibrancy assessment.
Reporting the findings at a well-attended event hosted by the State Fair on Wednesday were Streetsense’s Ralph Thompson, executive director of destinations, travel and tourism, and Josh Collins, director of destination activation + marketing.
“Many other destinations don’t have this potential,” Thompson told the 100 people gathered in the Cecil H. Underwood Building.
Streetsense’s report concluded, “The Greenbrier Valley Partnership should create a leadership task force to develop a vision and master plan for this destination (Greenbrier County).”
Thompson outlined the process that yielded that conclusion, saying the researchers immersed themselves in the brand being explored, coming in as visitors and touring different areas of the county. On the itinerary were Lewisburg, White Sulphur Springs and various small towns across the county, as well as the fairgrounds and The Greenbrier and features such as the Salt Cave & Spa and the culinary scene in Lewisburg.
Researchers reviewed data provided by the four partnership entities and then conducted interviews in stakeholder sessions and through online forms before compiling a SWOT (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats) analysis.
In the online survey, Streetsense posed a list of 27 questions to 418 respondents in 20 states.
From the data gathered in that survey, three tourist types emerged as the best fit for what Greenbrier County has to offer:
• Outdoor/nature
• Culinary/dining
• Cultural/arts/historical sites
Based on those findings, the researchers created profiles of target audiences for marketing pitches.
Affluent nature lovers comprise the first group of potential tourists, as they would most likely be attracted to the outdoor adventures and opportunities offered in the Greenbrier Valley. Those tourists are primarily male and travel in the largest groups, Collins said.
The second group — culinary spenders — would be drawn in by the dining options presented by downtown Lewisburg and The Greenbrier, Collins noted. They are primarily female and tend to be the highest travel spenders.
The final group includes culture and history-seekers, split evenly between male and female. They tend to travel in the smallest groups and are the lowest spenders on average, Collins said.
Looking specifically at those three groups of targeted tourists, the untapped market potential is between 459,000 and 817,000 groups, according to Thompson. Figuring on an average per party, per visit expenditure of $1,515, the total local spending amount that could result is between $695 million and $1.2 billion, he said.
“That can’t happen all at once,” Thompson cautioned. “You don’t have the infrastructure in place.”
But, he said, with planning and patience and funding, “it can be done.”
Looking further at the findings and recommendations, Collins said the CVB needs to “drill down” into marketing and continue to capitalize on the agency’s exceptional staff, whom he described as “really sharp, really talented.”
He praised the State Fair as a “high-efficiency operation” that offers the “positive surprise” of going the extra mile for visitors.
Thompson said he could envision three additional major events at the fairgrounds each year, given the unusually nice amenities there.
He also pointed out that Greenbrier Valley Airport needs more flights to and from southern locales. He said he believes the airport needs to raise awareness of its facilities, such as the long runway, and attractions in the surrounding communities.
Thompson noted that the multiple golf courses at The Greenbrier are a big plus, but suggested the resort could reach out to professional planners to secure new group reservations. He said The Greenbrier’s website also “needs help.”
Collins indicated the overall situation in Greenbrier County is quite positive for expansion of the tourism industry.
“This potential is very incredible,” he said, but asked, “How do we steward this opportunity?”
He warned that some destinations have fallen victim to “over-tourism,” which occurs when necessary infrastructure can’t keep up with the influx of visitors.
CVB executive director Kara Dense commented, “We want to expand our partnership. Our goal is to definitely get this next step (create a plan)… and grow tourism here in the Greenbrier Valley.”
Dense said she sees the lack of sufficient broadband coverage to be the biggest infrastructure challenge facing not only the valley’s tourism industry, but other industries as well. Even individuals who work from home find it difficult to obtain the broadband access they need to do their jobs, she said.
