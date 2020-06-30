As the Covid-19 pandemic threat continues, Wyoming County Schools will obviously have to function differently when students return to the classroom Aug. 24.
Based on a tentative framework for reopening, approved by the county Board of Education Monday, employees will now return Aug. 17.
Professional Learning days that were previously scheduled in October and November will now be used prior to the students’ return in order to provide specialized employee training on pandemic-related issues.
Students and teachers will attend school Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.
Wednesday will now be spent at home, but students will have assignments in hand when leaving school Tuesday afternoon.
With the buildings empty on Wednesday, along with Saturday, custodians will be completing much deeper cleanings of the schools, according to Deirdre Cline, county schools superintendent.
The schools will also be deep cleaned daily, she emphasized.
l l l
Using federal money provided to address issues created by the pandemic, the school system is also providing Chromebooks for each student.
Students will be allowed to take the devices home each Tuesday with Wednesday’s assignments pre-loaded inside. As a result, it will not matter if a student has access to wireless internet services, Cline explained, the assignments and worksheets will already be in the device.
Teachers and students will spend about 20 minutes each Tuesday afternoon going over the assignments for the following day outside the classroom.
“Each Tuesday, students will go home with their assignments for Wednesday already pre-loaded in the device,” she explained.
The school system was working to provide each student with some type of one-to-one personal computerized device for the classroom just as the pandemic hit, Cline said.
An audit to determine which students did not have wireless internet services at home had already been completed, she said.
As for social distancing (six feet between individuals) guidelines, masks, and other protective supplies, school officials are still researching and designing a plan to keep students and employees safe.
Class sizes may be limited, flexible seating will be used, among other changes, Cline said.
“This is not foolproof,” Cline emphasized of the plan.
Students and employees will be no safer at school than they would be in any large group, she noted.
“We did the very best we can to see that kids are safe, well cared for, and happy while at school,” Cline said of the plan.
l l l
A 55-county-school-closure is no longer part of the state’s reopening plans. The current plan is to do school closures based on pandemic “hot spots.” For example, if one county’s numbers increase drastically, that county’s schools could be closed temporarily. Or, if one area or town sees a spike in virus numbers, only those schools will be closed.
In the event that happens, students will come to their schools – one at a time – and pick up a pre-loaded device that contains the assignments.
For those students who do not have transportation to pick up a device, a school bus will make deliveries just as meals and assignments were provided in the spring following the statewide school closure that began March 16.
l l l
For those parents who fear sending their child or children back to school, county schools officials will work with them so that a seamless transition takes place for learning at home.
West Virginia Virtual Schools is an alternative to sending children to school, Cline said. However, that choice will require conscientious parental support at home, Cline emphasized, because the online program is rigorous.
Once a vaccine is widely available, county officials will also work with parents and students for a seamless transition back into the classroom, Cline said.
l l l
A 114-member task force that includes administrators, teachers, parents, nurses, among others, met via teleconference for nearly three hours June 22 to come up with the framework that will be used.
That framework is tentative and could be changed depending on circumstances that may arise before the first day of classes, Cline noted.
“There are many, many details and protocols to work out and plan,” Cline said in a notice to all employees and parents.
The plan also included guidance from the Governor’s Office, the West Virginia Department of Education, as well as the state Health Department, along with the results of a survey pertaining to school reopening from county parents and guardians.
Cline said during the teleconference, members asked many, many questions and a variety of scenarios were discussed.
Mary Wykle, a bus driver and president of Wyoming County School Service Personnel, came up with the idea for the four days in class and two days for deeper cleaning, Cline noted.
Task force members loved the idea, Cline said.
Every school will look a little different, but students will be in the schools on the same days, Cline noted.
“We can’t have elementary students going on different days than high school students,” she said.
Additionally, Cline said, administrators did not have the information to answer some of the questions posed by task force members.
“But we’re trying to find the answers,” she said.
The next phase of finalizing plans will find Brenda Shumate leading a sub-committee for the preschool through fourth grades program; Kara Mitchell, grades 5-8; and John Henry will head the sub-committee for the grades 9-12 program.
Cline, along with assistant superintendents Robin Hall and Rebecca Cooke, and Jeff Hylton, safety and transportation director, will oversee task force recommendations.