Four members of the New River Youth Symphony & Chorus earned a position with the West Virginia Middle School All-State Orchestra and two with the High School Orchestra, which will perform in Charleston as part of the WVMEA in-service conference, March 5-7.
Ava Curtis, an eighth-grade homeschooler from Oak Hill, will be in the first violin section and takes private lessons from Mary Beth Kirkpatrick.
Sidney Parks, a seventh-grader at Midland Trail High School, takes lessons from Dianne Adkins, and will be in the second violin section.
Eliana Lustgarten, an eighth-grader and Rayna Lustgarten, a sixth-grader at Park Middle School, both takes lessons from Ian Jessee. Eliana was selected as Concertmaster for the Middle School Orchestra. Rayna was selected for principal second violin. The orchestra consists of middle school musicians from all over the state!
Grace Bennett, a 10th-grade home-schooler, from Oak Hill, was selected to be in the first violin section for the West Virginia All-State High School Orchestra and takes private lessons from Mary Beth Kirkpatrick.
Cole Ward, a 10th-grader at Shady Spring High School, earned his position in the High School Orchestra playing the French horn.
The orchestra consists of high school students from all over the state.
The students work on the orchestral excerpts from October until their audition in Bridgeport in January, and if they earn a position, they work on their music with their private teachers until the prestigious event in March. All six are members of the New River Youth Symphony, in Fayetteville.
The Middle School All-State Concert is today at 5 p.m., at the Clay Center, in Charleston. The High School All-State Concert will be Saturday at 1 p.m., at the Clay Center. The WV All-State Band and WV All-State Choir also perform as part of the conference. Tickets are on sale now and at the door.