CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Oil Marketers & Grocers Association (OMEGA), the trade association which represents the state’s convenience stores, independent grocers and petroleum marketers, has announced that four area students have been named among 10 recipients of the organization’s annual scholarship program.
l Beckley native Hunter Adam Pack is a 2019 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School. He was a member of the National Honors Society, a four-year letterman captain of the soccer team and participated in theater and youth band. He is entering his second year at Marshall University, where he is a student in the Honors College with a major in nursing.
l Mykal Daniel of Crab Orchard is a 2019 graduate of Independence High School. She was varsity captain of the volleyball team and an all-state selection, a National Honor Society member and Student Council vice president. She is entering her second year at WVU Institute of Technology and is pursuing a degree in biology.
l Luke Abram Mills of Hinton is a 2020 graduate of Summers County High School. During his secondary education, Luke ran track for all four years, was a Bible school volunteer and participated in several service opportunities.
l Heather Skye Hansford of Beckley is a 2020 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School. She was a member of the National Honors Society, the marching, jazz and concert bands; and the iBelieve Foundation. She plans to attend Concord University in the fall, with a major in music education and a minor in math.
“Education is an essential part of our lives, and providing our state’s youth with the opportunities to receive a quality education is key in moving West Virginia forward,” said Traci Nelson, president of OMEGA. “We are pleased to be in a position to support our members, their employees and families in furthering their education.”
OMEGA’s scholarship program is designed to assist members, employees of members and their children. The program provides a one-time $1,000 scholarship to high school seniors, undergraduates or graduate students enrolled in a full-time course of study at a college or university. Students may reapply to the program each year if they meet requirements.