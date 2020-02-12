Students receive Honorary Secretary of State Award

West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner announced that Raleigh County’s Liberty High School students Alyssa McGhee and Elijah Hensley were selected as Honorary Secretaries of State for their efforts to register classmates to vote.
The students are among a small group from across the state to be recognized as part of the Secretary of State’s voter registration program for leading their school to register at least 85 percent of eligible students to vote.
On Wednesday, Feb. 5, the two students attended a day at the State Capitol in Charleston where they heard from lawmakers and Secretary of State Mac Warner. They were also recognized by the West Virginia House of Delegates and State Senate.
“It’s an honor to meet such a determined group of students who are each making a difference in their schools,” Warner said. “Registering to vote is the first step to getting engaged in the civic process, and these students are inspiring their classmates to get registered and prepare for the upcoming elections.”
The two are among five students to be recognized from Raleigh County so far. Woodrow Wilson High School student Mercedes Lovell, and Shady Spring High School students Jillian Mitchell and Caleb Roark visited the Capitol in January, according to officials who work for Warner.
Voter registration in most West Virginia high schools is a student-led effort. The Honorary Secretary of State program is part of the Jennings Randolph Award, an initiative by the Secretary of State’s office to encourage students to discuss the importance of civic engagement and to register to vote.
“It is named for the late U.S. Senator Jennings Randolph, a West Virginia native, who sponsored the 26th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which reduced the voting age from 21 to 18,” a press release stated. “Those high schools which register at least 85 percent of their eligible students are honored with the Award for their efforts.”
Warner announced the first round of Jennings Randolph Award-winning schools earlier this month. Schools with 85 percent voter registration have until May to register 100 percent of their eligible senior class.
Email: jnelson@
follow on Twitter
@jhatfieldRH