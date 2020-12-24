Wyoming County students have not seen the inside of the classroom since mid-October due to the accelerated transmission rate of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Currently, students are on Christmas break and are scheduled to begin instruction again on Jan. 4.
Whether remote learning will continue or students will be allowed to return to in-person instruction depends on how fast the pandemic infection rate marches across the county in the coming week.
As of Wednesday, 16 people in the county had died from the virus.
For a couple of weeks, the spread seemed to slow in the county. However, this week, the transmission rate was again climbing faster, with 17 new positive cases from Monday to Tuesday, and 23 more on Wednesday.
Nationally, some education officials believe the school year is another casualty of the pandemic.
Within the county, however, teachers and administrators are pulling out all the stops in order to reach every child.
“There is absolutely no substitute for in-person instruction,” emphasized Deirdre Cline, county schools superintendent.
“The relationships, interaction, and engagement in a classroom can not be replicated, perfectly, outside of the classroom.
“Our teachers have been working extremely hard to provide top-quality remote instruction, every day, but there are still gaps.
“Attendance, engagement, accountability, and the immediacy of in-person interaction are difficult issues to overcome,” Cline said.
“Children need to be in the schools – learning, asking questions, interacting, experiencing learning opportunities – every day.
“There will be, no doubt, skill gaps, but when we are able to welcome children back, we will address those gaps quickly and with support for learning.
“We are doing the very best we can to serve the needs of our students, every day,” she said.
Since mid-October, Wyoming County has seesawed from red to orange on the West Virginia Department of Education’s five-color transmission rate map. Both the red and orange designations immediately put students out of the classroom and into remote learning.
Teachers provide instruction through online sessions in addition to learning packets picked up by parents at the school or distributed via school buses to students without transportation.
Prior to mid-October, the virus was also identified at several schools, which were forced to close, then re-open after a few days or a couple of weeks.
Some schools were closed more than once, also disrupting the classroom environment.
“We are hopeful that, with the vaccinations that are becoming available and with continued best health practices, our schools will be able to welcome students back to in-person instruction,” Cline said.
“If remote instruction is necessary, we will continue with our current model.
“The Re-entry Committee, teachers, faculty senate presidents, principals, and parents continually tell us that the current remote model is working as best as it can,” Cline explained.
“At this time, we have no plans to change our remote model. We are just so hopeful that we will be able to move toward in-person instruction.”