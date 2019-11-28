2019 Students First Mini-Grants awarded

Raleigh County classroom educators were presented $33,848.96 through the 23rd annual Beckley Area Foundation Students First Mini-Grant program. The November 18th event, held at the J.W. and Hazel Ruby Welcome Center, honored 72 teachers from 29 schools in grades Pre-K through 12th grade with 93 grants. These grants will be used to implement creative and innovative classroom projects. Funding for these mini-grants is a collaboration between the Carter Family Foundation, a private foundation, and BAF, a community foundation. Students are the real winners as these educators strive for excellence in their classroom. During the award presentation, Chair Deena Salon and Vice Chair Amanda Sauchuck gave a brief review of the innovative project as they recognized each individual grantee. (Submitted photo)