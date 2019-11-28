2019 Students First Mini-Grants awarded

Raleigh County classroom educators were presented $33,848.96 through the 23rd annual Beckley Area Foundation Students First Mini-Grant program.
The November 18th event, held at the J.W. and Hazel Ruby Welcome Center, honored 72 teachers from 29 schools in grades Pre-K through 12th grade with 93 grants. These grants will be used to implement creative and innovative classroom projects. Funding for these mini-grants is a collaboration between the Carter Family Foundation, a private foundation, and BAF, a community foundation.
Students are the real winners as these educators strive for excellence in their classroom. During the award presentation, Chair Deena Salon and Vice Chair Amanda Sauchuck gave a brief review of the innovative project as they recognized each individual grantee.
Recipients of the 2019-2020 Students First mini-grants were:
Beckley-Stratton Middle School
Mona Floyd - "Students Outta Be in Pictures!”
Lisa Shrewsberry - “Bone Apple Teeth”
Susan Vandall - “All About the Weather”
Bradley Elementary School
Beth Nixon - “Ready to Read!”
Julie; Midkiff - “Make One and Take One: Sharing and Educating Others Through "Upcycling" and “Color from Nature: The Science and Art of Extracting Natural Dyes”
Allison Shriver - “Outreach to Their Box” and “Snuggle and Read”
Andrea Sullivan - “Making Music from Nothing”
Walter Farr - “On the Go with GoPro”
Clear Fork Elementary School
Monica Britt - “Breakfast Club”
Sarah Martin - “ABC’s of WV”
Coal City Elementary School
Megan Gray - “Finger Drumming in the Digital Music Room”
Margret Perdue - “STEAMing in Primary”
Cranberry-Prosperity Elementary School
Lisa Griffith - “Tykes-N-Trikes----Using Trikes in Elementary PE”
Terri Gunter - “I Like to Move It! Move It!--Flexible Seating Options in the Classroom” and “EARTH' Without 'ART' is just 'Eh'!--Bringing ART into the Elementary Classroom”
Erica Pack - “Manipulatives Galore: Developing Conceptual Understanding in Math”
Belinda Harvey - “Table Troubles”
Juliana Huff - “Wiggle While You Work!”
Stacy Stump - “Brain Break and Recess Equipment to Foster Collaboration, Engagement, and Physical Activity”
Cassie Tunstalle - “Light It Up!”
Crescent Elementary School
Katie Ringwald - “K'NEX Simple Machines”
Daniels Elementary School
Wendy Keeney - “Get Moving and Drum!”
Angela Mullins - “Pals Peer Buddy Program”
Fairdale Elementary School
Heather Arbogast - “Light It Up” and “It Just Makes Sense”
Tara Grubb - “Learning through the Use of DRONES!” and “Hands on STEM/Math/ELA Learning
Jamie Hazelwood - “Learning Together with Engaging Math Games!” and “STEAM with Shifu!”
Centers for our Exploratory Learners!!”
Staci Stover - “Let's Burn Off Energy Through Dancing!”
Ghent Elementary School
Danielle Callaway - “STEM is the Future!!”
Donna Cruise - “OSMOS and Games for the Classroom”
Amanda Fairchild - “Dinosaur Den”
April Smith - “Flexibility in STEM Education”
Hollywood Elementary School
Andrea Horn - “Watch us Grow with Osmo” and “Math Fun you can COUNT on”
Emily Persinger- “STEM Brain Bins”
Elizabeth Raney - “The Magic of Coding” and “Versatile Grouping”
Independence High School
Dale Barnett - “Chinese Kites” and “Japanese Umbrella Installation”
Independence Middle School
Carolyn Buzbee - “Tiles, Turtles and Coils” and “Legos in the Art Room”
Jordan Coalson - “Anyone Can Play Guitar”
Hanna McIntyre - “The Magic Pen: Connecting the Benefits of the Past with Technological Advances of the Future”
Adam Miller - “Microscopes for the Classroom”
Wendy Peters - “Poetry Live” and “Choose Kind”
Tim Tetil - “Rocketry and Space” and “Engineering Structures”
Liberty High School
JoAnn Tweeddale – “The International Cultural Exchange Project”
Mabscott Elementary School
Bethany Weimer - “Disney's "Frozen Kids" Musical”
Marsh Fork Elementary
Kimberly Cantley - “Music for Everyone” and “Orff Xylo-Fun”
Rose Ann Harvey-"POP into STEM - A Look at Third Grade STEM Projects Through Pictures and Video”
Maxwell Hill Elementary School
Tammy Donahue- “Using “Magic" to Become Better Readers” and “Guys Read Club”
Mt. Hope Christian Academy
Martha Cruise- “Running on STEAM”
Kara Shuemake- “Need for Seeds”
Office of Special Programs
Lindsay Flanagan - “A Novel Idea: Elementary Book Club”
Park Middle School
Crista Childers - “A Walk with the Art’s”
Melissa Edwards - “The Other Side of Bullying”
Jonathan Lipscomb - “Studies in Wireless Communications”
Ridgeview Elementary School
Carrie Earehart- “Go for Launch!”
Gregory Farrell - “Ukulele's .......you in?”
Amber Hart - “To Grow or Not to Grow” and “Engaged Education - Promoting Physical Activity in the Classroom”
Beth Richards - “Kinders in Training” and “Outstanding Osmonauts”
Shady Spring Elementary School
Deana Bolen - “Steaming Through the Year”
Tonya Sexton - “Classroom STEM Bins”
Wilma Ward - “3-D Doodle Me” and “Sustainable Toys”
Shady Spring High School
Heather Brown - “Daily Living-Cooking to Survive”
Tiffany Lucas - “Carve, Print, Repeat: Printmaking in Art” and “Clay, The Only Thing You Should Be Throwing in Art Class”
Sophia Christian Academy
Teresa Bowman - “The Best Green Machine-Trees”
St. Stephen’s Episcopal School
Leah Evans - “Fairy Tale STEM”
Stacie Hall - “Let there be Light”
Stanaford Elementary School
Stephanie Birchfield - “Can we build it? Yes we can!”
Carla Bird - “A STEM Fairy Tale Ending” and “A "Dino"mite Unit”
Stratton Elementary School
Jada Reeves - “3, 2, 1.... Blastoff!” and “Fraction Frappuccino”
Tammy Acord - “Communities in Schools Has a Nose for News”
Trap Hill Middle School
Aaron England - “Gouache and Wood-Burned Designs”
Victory Baptist Academy
Stacie Thomas - “Make no BONES about it...... we LOVE Science!!”
Woodrow Wilson High School
Travis Doyle - “A Stage for a Smaller World”
Charles Williamson - “Let's Get Rolling”
This year two projects were selected for recognition as all-around outstanding projects. These were Carla Bird for “A STEM Fairy Tale Ending” at Stanaford Elementary and Lisa Shrewsberry for “Bone Apple Teeth” at Beckley Stratton Middle.
Since the program’s inception in 1997, the Students First Mini-Grant program has distributed $313,615.39 and benefited numerous students and their education. Raleigh County educators are invited to apply during the next grant season for the 2020-2021 academic year.