Students enjoy time at Stratton Energy Express

Students have learned valuable life lessons at this year's Energy Express program at Stratton Elementary School in Raleigh County.
According to a press release from the school, the children who took part in the program have had the pleasure of meeting community members and learning lessons in life.
"They read books from many new authors and got to enjoy the Raleigh County Bookmobile every Monday," the press release stated. "The children also had the opportunity to plant vegetables in the community vegetable garden that was donated by Casto’s Greenhouse and the School of Harmony."
Students also got to wear t-shirts donated by Hometown Kia, Doris Ballard, Cindy Bower, CPA, Ann Childers, Margie Richmond, and the Chocolate Moose for the site open house, and many visitors from the local businesses also came to read and share their skills with the children at the site.
Speakers included Shann Van Dyke, Catherine Smith, and Erica Lurch from Jan Caree, Parker Unroe from Pioneer Bank, Laura Grahonya, Center Manager and Bonnie Richmond, Center Manager from MedExpress,Tonya Patton from the Raleigh County Solid Waste Authority, T.J. and Trenton Salango from Rightway Auto, and Linda Mitchem.
"Our students and their families donated food items that were cooked by our mentors and served to the families at Bowers Hospices House," the release said. "Local businesses Pasquale’s and Olive Garden also donated items to this project."
