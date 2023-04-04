Fifty fifth-graders at Bradley Elementary School put together a live wax museum in front of parents and the first-through-fourth-grade classes Tuesday morning.
This was a nine-week research project based on the book “Which Way to the Wild West” by Steve Sheinkin. Each student was assigned a historical figure from the book, and after doing their research they had to memorize a script and make a speech in costume about their character.
Ashley Ward, a fifth-grade teacher from the school, wrote a grant and received $500 from Beckley Area Foundation to help pay for the costumes.
