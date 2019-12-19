Eleven-year-old Emma Carrico, a fifth-grade student at Mount Hope Christian Academy, told her mother, Kelli Carrico, that this year she didn’t want any Christmas presents, but instead wanted to raise money to purchase red-letter Bibles to give as Christmas gifts to the patients of West Virginia University's Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown. Her goal was to raise enough money for 50 Bibles.
Emma is the second oldest child of Kelli and Tim Carrico of Beckley. She has an older sister, Katie, 17, a younger sister, Gracie, 8, and a brother, Cole, 1.
On Nov. 26, Kelli created a GoFundMe account on behalf of her daughter and wrote a brief explanation for the fundraiser stating:
“This year for Christmas Emma has decided she has everything she needs.
‘‘She is asking Santa to bring Red Letter Bibles for her to give people in the hospital in Morgantown where her grandmother was treated last year… This is all she wants for Christmas.”
She went on to write she had found Bibles on sale for $11 after tax and set the overall goal at $550.
As of Dec. 17, Emma had raised $723, surpassing her original $550 goal.
This is enough to purchase around 65 Bibles.
Kelli Carrico said the original goal was met in a matter of days after Emma posted a video explaining her fundraiser on Facebook on the same day that the GoFundMe account was created
“I thought it would take me a while to collect the money, but I am so thankful that I was able to reach my goal," Emma said.
According to the fundraiser's GoFundMe page, the total donation amount was due to the contribution of 37 donors and the post was shared over 100 times.
To help her efforts further, Emma placed a giving jar at her school so students could donate their loose change.
Her jar has collected $3 so far, which will be added to the overall total.
"I wish I could say that I am surprised she reached her goal, but something like this is so normal for Emma to accomplish and it's so normal for our community to give like they have. When Emma posted her video on Facebook, I knew then that she would fulfill her goal, and she did."
Kelli explained that several factors influenced Emma’s decision on what she would give and where she would give it.
Up until this year Emma was homeschooled, but at the beginning of the 2019 school year, she started attending Mount Hope Christian Academy, where they read the Bible daily.
“She reads it (Bible) every day at home too,” she said. “Her teacher told her about red-letter Bibles and said that the red words were what Jesus said. Emma really liked that and wanted those Bibles specifically so the patients could see Jesus’ words too.”
Kelli added that Emma chose West Virginia University's Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown because that is where her great-grandmother was treated last year.
“Everyone was afraid to go in and see my grandmother when she was in the hospital because she was in a coma. Emma went right in to see her and said that she was going to be just fine. The doctors disagreed and at that point had called in the family. My grandmother came off the ventilators a few days later and well, we are having Christmas at her house this year — if that tells you anything.”
The Carricos set this Friday as the cutoff date for the fundraiser, which will give them plenty of time to order the Bibles from an online retail store and have them delivered to the hospital before Christmas.
The Bibles that are to be distributed are full-sized, complete copies. Originally, Kelli had planned to get King James Version Bibles, but Emma is insisting on “an easier translation” so kids will be able to understand the words too.
Once ordered, the Bibles will be given to the WVU Medicine chaplain, who will then deliver them to the patients.
“I am always extremely proud of Emma, but in this case, I am in awe of her,” Kelli said. “All of this was her idea and she did it all on her own and this is a completely normal act for her.
‘‘I know that I was never that thoughtful as a child. I’ve said since she was little that God gave me her to show me the kind of person that I’m supposed to be.”
Tim Carrico joined in stating that he is proud of his daughter, Emma, for taking the initiative to help others.
“She has always been one to live by faith and follow her heart. I hope she continues to be her own person and inspire others along the way.”
Emma enthusiastically shared what she hopes the patients of Ruby Memorial will gain from her donation.
“I really hope that if they’re (the patients) having trouble with their hope or they are worried about their health or just anything, that they can open their Bible and read that one special verse that will help them.”
She said she is personally doing the 24 days of Luke — each day one chapter of the New Testament book of Luke is read.
“Reading Luke has changed my Christian perspective and world view so much and it’s amazing!
‘‘I just hope that can happen for others… I have heard a lot about people not being able to read the Bible and here we are taking advantage of it.
‘‘We should all be more grateful and share the Bible with others.”
To donate to Emma’s Bible fundraiser visit her GoFundMe at gofundme.com/f/red-letter-bibles.