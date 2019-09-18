Authorities have identified a student who wrote a threatening note Tuesday about conducting a shooting at Woodrow Wilson High School.
The note stated, "Shooting up WWHS Sept. 18th at 9:00 a.m. There's 7 of us. F*** you all. Bye to you."
According to Beckley Police Department Chief Lonnie Christian, the student of interest has been identified, but as of 9 a.m. Wednesday morning, an arrest had not been made.
"There is no arrest or charge at this time," Lonnie explained. "He is being brought in to speak to Officer Wahl, who conducted the investigation. (Wahl) is working in conjunction with school administrators."
Raleigh County Superintendent David Price told The Register-Herald although the matter was being taken care of, added security and law enforcement will be present at the school Wednesday, to make sure all students and staff are safe.
Eric Dillon, Raleigh County Schools' Director of Pupil Services, said Raleigh County Schools takes all threats seriously and has worked hand in hand with the Beckley Police Department on this matter.
"We took appropriate measures to ensure the safety of our students and staff. Additional law enforcement and security were on hand today at Woodrow Wilson," Dillon said. "This incident has been investigated, the perpetrator who wrote the note has been identified, the school has taken appropriate action, and law enforcement has taken the suspect into custody."
Email: jnelson@register-herald.com; follow on Twitter @jnelsonRH