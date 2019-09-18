Authorities have identified a student who wrote a threatening note Tuesday about conducting a shooting at Woodrow Wilson High School.
The student has been identified as Madison Ewing, according to Beckley Police Department's Chief of Detectives Lt. David Allard. He said as of 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, they were unsure of Ewing's motive to write the note.
The note stated, "Shooting up WWHS Sept. 18th at 9:00 a.m. There's 7 of us. F*** you all. Bye to you."
According to Allard, Ewing has been arrested and charged with terroristic threats.
Raleigh County Superintendent David Price told The Register-Herald although the matter was being taken care of, added security and law enforcement were present at the school Wednesday, to make sure all students and staff are safe.
Eric Dillon, Raleigh County Schools' Director of Pupil Services, said Raleigh County Schools takes all threats seriously and has worked hand in hand with the Beckley Police Department on this matter.
"We took appropriate measures to ensure the safety of our students and staff. Additional law enforcement and security were on hand today at Woodrow Wilson," Dillon said. "This incident has been investigated, the perpetrator who wrote the note has been identified, the school has taken appropriate action, and law enforcement has taken the suspect into custody."
Email: jnelson@register-herald.com; follow on Twitter @jnelsonRH