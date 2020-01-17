First lady Cathy Justice is accepting entries for the 2020 Student Artist Series contest, in which students create a quarter for West Virginia.
The contest is in honor of Presidents Day, Feb. 17. Students are asked to re-design the reverse side of the state quarter with their favorite West Virginia scene.
Students can be creative digitally or on paper by drawing, painting or other media.
Eligibility for the competition includes the following:
l Student must be in-state and in 11th grade at a public or private school.
l Design must be original and fit on 8.5 x 11 paper.
l Design must include “West Virginia/1863,” a West Virginia location being depicted, and “E PLURIBUS UNUM/2020”
l Design must include contact information in the email (name, school, county, phone number, teacher name and email).
Students are to email a scanned copy of their artwork to Justice at first.lady@wv.gov. Deadline for email entries is Feb. 7.
Winners will be announced Feb. 17, and students will win cash prizes for their design.
For more information, contact Katie Speece, special assistant to the first lady, at 304-558-3588 or kate.e.speece@wv.gov.
Jordan Hatfield