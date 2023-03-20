Following a public outcry which sparked a student-led walkout, Independence High School junior Nathan Rhodes, who is battling a terminal case of cancer, has been granted permission to return to school.
“Yes he’s allowed to go back. We are very grateful for that,” Rhodes’ mother, Emily Price, told The Register-Herald in a Facebook message on Monday.
Protests regarding the school’s treatment of Rhodes started last week when it was discovered that Rhodes was not allowed to attend classes or be on campus at Independence High.
According to Independence High students who are close with Rhodes, the junior had not been at school for an unknown amount of time after being found with a vape pen containing cannabis, which Rhodes was using for pain management and to treat symptoms caused by his cancer.
Eleventh-grader Caelyb Nichols said Rhodes has been battling cancer since the ninth grade and attempted to return to school last week to be among friends after receiving news that his cancer was terminal. However, Nichols said Rhodes was not allowed on campus likely due to whatever punishment he received as a result of the cannabis vape pen.
This led to a student walk-out on Thursday and Friday when students criticized the district’s treatment of Rhodes and demanded he be allowed to return to school. A public petition was also created on change.org and received roughly 1,430 signatures.
Posts containing the hashtag “JusticeForNate” “StandWithNate” and “FightForNate” also made their way across several social media platforms.
Then on Sunday, Emily Price shared a message on Facebook saying, “Yall did it!” and announced that her son would return to school on Monday. The post also mentioned that she was to attend a meeting at the district’s main office.
Raleigh County Schools Superintendent David Price told The Register-Herald that a meeting took place Monday morning and “at the end of it, we determined that it was in his best interest to be in school.”
Price said he was unable to provide any further details due to confidentiality though he said that not everything that’s being spread on social media is fair or accurate.
“There's so much out on social media that's been reported that is not factual and inaccurate,” he said. “And actually a lot of things, and a lot of really bad emails and just a lot of things have been said about the principal, and so inaccurate and shouldn't be said ... People don't have, don't know the facts. We can't talk about all of that and won’t. We just know that it's an unfortunate situation and our thoughts and prayers" are with Rhodes and his his family.
