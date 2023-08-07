The National Weather Service in Charleston has issued a tornado watch for nearly the entire state including multiple counties in southern West Virginia and two more in southwestern Virginia for late Monday afternoon, and is warning about the potential for severe thunderstorms and damaging winds accompanying a powerful storm headed to the Mountain State.
Forty-one of the state’s 55 counties are under the watch.
The system is fueled by lots of moisture in the air and another low-pressure system that has been associated with severe weather across Indiana and Ohio overnight. Combined with a cold front and an unseasonably strong upper low pressure system, volatile weather conditions are likely through the afternoon.
A tornado watch has been issued for Fayette, Raleigh, Wyoming and McDowell counties in West Virginia and Buchanan and Russell counties in Virginia.
There is an enhanced risk for severe thunderstorms area wide this afternoon and evening, according to forecasters in Charleston. The main threats will be damaging winds, heavy rain and hail. Isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out.
There is also a threat for localized flash flooding today and into Monday evening as some of the storms could produce rain of 1 to 2 inches an hour.
The National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Va. issued Hazardous Weather Outlook for the West Virginia counties of Mercer, Monroe and Summers.
Thunderstorms will bring the potential for hail and damaging winds, possibly in excess of 70 miles along the spine of the Appalachians from the panhandle down into far eastern West Virginia. Tornadoes will be possible, especially west of the Interstate 81 corridor. Localized flooding is also a possibility, according to forecasters in Blacksburg, Va.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.