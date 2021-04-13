LEWISBURG — The Greenbrier County Commission and the county Building Commission both have taken strides toward proceeding with construction of a $15 million courthouse annex.
Meeting separately Tuesday morning, the two commissions okayed initial readings of ordinances that create a framework for the issuance of tax-exempt lease revenue bonds and the manner in which those bonds will be repaid.
The Building Commission — which already owns the existing courthouse — approved the first of three readings of an ordinance authorizing the issuance of lease revenue bonds to finance the county courthouse project and the leasing of the project to the Greenbrier County Commission.
“The Building Commission acts as a conduit for the finance,” bond counsel John Stump explained.
This construct was developed because government entities’ building commissions can take on debt which the state constitution bars the government entity (in this case, the county commission) from incurring. A previous courthouse annex in Greenbrier County was similarly financed several years ago, and other courthouses in need of repair or expansion around the state are currently preparing to issue bonds, Stump said, describing the seemingly convoluted process as a “very common procedure.”
The Building Commission also adopted a reimbursement resolution that will allow it to reimburse the County Commission for expenditures from the Commission Contingency Fund for early outlays that had to be made prior to finalization of the project’s financing. Those advance capital expenditures for the project include demolition of the former county jail and architectural design of the annex.
The reimbursement resolution became effective on Tuesday — the day it was adopted.
The County Commission approved the first of two readings of an ordinance authorizing the leasing of the courthouse from the Building Commission and the payment of lease rentals related thereto. The amount of the lease payments will be dictated by the monthly bond service.
Within a 30-day window every fiscal year, the County Commission has the option of canceling the lease agreement, although such a step would be disastrous for the county’s ability to pursue future financing opportunities.
Earlier estimates of the cost of remodeling the existing courthouse and adding on an annex topped out at around $10 million. The $15 million price tag represented in the bond issuance ordinance is a “not to exceed” number. Stump said while he hopes to see the total financed to be lower than that, $15 million is the stated ceiling on the bonds.
“We can borrow up to $15 million,” he said.
Construction materials and labor costs have been “accelerating” during the Covid-19 pandemic, Stump noted. Those factors are largely responsible for the 50 percent increase in projections for the project’s total cost.
County Commissioner Tammy Tincher said, even with the increase in anticipated construction costs, the commission does not envision the project’s bottom line will exceed the $15 million limit, meaning county taxes should be unaffected.
The second reading of the Building Commission’s ordinance regarding the bond issuance is scheduled to take place on April 27, with the third and final reading — plus a public hearing — set for May 11.
The second and final reading of the County Commission’s leasing ordinance, along with its public hearing, will also take place on May 11.
Bids for the courthouse project will be opened on June 8, and both commissions will need to convene special meetings on June 15 to award the contract and adopt supplemental resolutions.
The financing is expected to close the week of July 5, and construction contracts can be signed when the financing is secured.
