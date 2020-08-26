Strickland presented with the Air Force Achievement Medal

A Woodrow Wilson High School graduate has been awarded the Air Force Achievement Medal by the U.S. Air Force.
Senior Airman Alisa Strickland was presented the medal on Friday for her service while stationed at Presidio of Monterrey (Ca.) Army Garrison between Dec. 12 and Friday.
“She managed three academic databases that host information for over 300 joint service students, daily accountability, and over 23,000 grades, validating academic progress through three language programs from 48 to 64 weeks long,” a certificate from the Department of the Air Force reports. “
While serving during the time period, Strickland augmented Defense Institute cadre to enable speaking examinations, saving time for linguistic teachers to offer training to students.
She also streamlined coordination between the Multi-Language School and five service units, according to the certificate, which was signed by U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Joseph M. Ladymon.
“I was extremely surprised when I was presented with the Air Force Achievement medal,” Strickland said Monday. “It was very unexpected.
Strickland graduated from WWHS in 2015, where she was a member of the National Honor Society.
While in high school, she worked at a Captain D’s restaurant in Beckley starting in 2013 and began managing the store when she was 18.
She continued working at Captain D’s and attended West Virginia State University for two years before enlisting in the U.S. Air Force.
While enlisted, she earned an Associate’s Degree in Foreign Languages from the Defense Language Institute and delivered a speech in the foreign language at her graduation ceremony.
She most recently completed her bachelor’s degree in National Security.
“While this medal concentrated on some of my accomplishments in the service, it meant more to me because of the difficulties that I had to overcome in order to even make it to this point in my life,” Strickland added. “I was raised to always put forth my greatest effort and not expect recognition.
“In this case, recognition was given, and it felt amazing.”
Strickland’s grandmother, Mary West of LaRue Avenue, is also her foster mother.
She said her granddaughter overcame a series of personal challenges in her early life and was still able to succeed.
West hopes Strickland’s achievement inspires success and hope among other young West Virginians who face similar struggles, she said.