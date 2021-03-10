morgantown — Heavy rains last week pummeled the region hard enough to overwhelm an acid mine drainage treatment plant’s plumbing system in Preston County, causing the discharge of untreated water into Muddy Creek, which feeds into the Cheat River.
West Virginia University scientists joined the state Department of Environmental Protection in determining that stream conditions near the former T&T Mine in Albright returned to normal after rainfall and melting snow led to a high-flow event. The DEP reported on Friday that the discharge caused acid levels in Muddy Creek and Cheat River to spike.
Paul Ziemkiewicz, director of the West Virginia Water Research Institute, and Jeff Skousen, professor of soil science and reclamation specialist, observed the site Monday and collected water samples, concluding that pH levels landed in the neutral range (seven). The pH scale goes from zero to 14. The lower the pH, the higher the acidity (vinegar is a three), while a higher pH is associated with alkaline properties (bleach is 13).
“The water we tested is well balanced between acid and alkaline,” Ziemkiewicz said. “That’s what you like to see, and there are no public drinking water supplies along that segment that would have been affected. Data shows no effect all the way to the Monongahela River at Masontown, Pennsylvania.”
Before the DEP built an acid mine drainage treatment facility at the T&T Mine, the water in Muddy Creek, which runs along W.Va. 26, measured three on the pH scale, Ziemkiewicz noted. He added that a plume of aluminum and iron flowed from it into the Cheat River.
Skousen explained that huge volumes of water released by the mine currently flow out through the pipes installed to control the water from the mine.
In this case, water backed up, created pressure inside the pipes and pushed the top off a manhole above the treatment plant. As a result, about 8 percent of the incoming mine drainage flowed untreated into Muddy Creek. The remainder continued to the treatment plant, Skousen said.
The researchers also measured TDS – total dissolved solids – levels which indicate the concentration of dissolved substances in water. The TDS limit for drinking water is 500 milligrams per liter Ziemkiewicz said. They recorded a TDS level in Muddy Creek at 293 on Monday.
Ziemkiewicz and Skousen also stressed that the event should not be classified as a “blowout,” as some previous reports implied.
“A ‘blowout’ is a catastrophic release of huge volumes of water from an underground mine that normally ‘blows out’ the side of a mountain,” Skousen said.
The T&T Mine experienced a blowout in 1994. That event wound up killing aquatic life and damaging Cheat Lake, Ziemkiewicz said, leading the DEP and water quality experts to develop a watershed scale solution to the Cheat River.