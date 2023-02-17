The history of Stratton High School is an important part of the legacy of the City of Beckley.
That history was honored when the Woodrow Wilson boys basketball team hosted a county rival Thursday night.
Stratton High was celebrated throughout the evening when the Flying Eagles took on Shady Spring at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
The Woodrow players put on warmup shirts that bear the green and gold of Stratton, the all Black school that got its start in 1907 and closed when it was integrated with Woodrow Wilson in 1967, 13 years after the landmark Brown v. Board of Education decision in Topeka, Kan., that ruled segregation unconstitutional.
The word Stratton was across the front along with a picture of a bulldog, the school’s mascot.
On the back was the number 2,786 — the total number of Stratton graduates.
Facts about Stratton was announced throughout the game. For instance, the 1954 football team won a WVAU state championship.
Also, any Stratton graduates attending the game was asked to stand and be recognized during the second quarter.
