Alumni of historic Stratton High School in Beckley will have a chance to walk the halls of the new Stratton Elementary School during a reunion this coming weekend.
In the lead up to the reunion, alumni from Stratton High School, the first all-Black high school in Raleigh County, will be give the opportunity to tour the new elementary school which is set to open in August.
The new facility is being built behind the former high school facility on South Fayette Street in Beckley.
Stratton High School, a two-story building, was built in 1938 and operated as a high school until 1967. It was later converted into an elementary school
Raleigh County Superintendent David Price said Stratton alumni have been invited to a walk-through of the new facility at 1 p.m. on Friday.
Price made the announcement Tuesday during a Raleigh County Board of Education meeting.
During the meeting, Price also provided an update on the construction of the new Stratton Elementary as well as other ongoing school projects.
In reference to the new Stratton Elementary, Price said, “It’s starting to come together but there’s still some things to be done.”
He added that they have begun to move in furniture.
The district will not have much choice is sticking to this deadline as the current Stratton Elementary is scheduled for demolition.
Price said contractors are expected to complete the abatement process for the building in the next few days which means demolition could start Thursday or Friday.
Construction of the new Stratton Elementary began in mid-2021 and is estimated to cost $20 million.
Price said progress is also being made at Shady Spring Elementary School which is getting a new gymnasium, expanded kitchen and additional classrooms.
The new gym is being added on to one side of the elementary school while the kitchen in being expanded on the opposite side of the school.
Exterior walls for the expansions on either side of the school have already gone up.
Price said the expected completion date for the entire project is January.
Since the kitchen will not be finished until the second half of the 2023-24 school year, Price said, when school starts this fall, meals will be prepared at Shady Spring High School and then transported to the elementary school.
Price said this same strategy was implemented several years ago when the kitchen as Shady Spring High was undergoing renovations. At the time, Price said meals were prepared at Shady Spring Middle School and then transported to the high school.
“Everybody was kind of worried about it, but actually our lunch and breakfast counts went up doing that,” he said.
The Shady Spring Elementary project has an estimated cost of $14.5 million and is being completed by Paramount Builders.
Price also mentioned to board members that roofing projects are taking place at several schools throughout the district while students are out for the summer.
Email: moore@register-herald.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.