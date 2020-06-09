David “Bugs” Stover, of Pierpoint, upset incumbent Sue Cline, of Brenton, for the District 9 Senate seat. Both are Republicans.
The district includes all of Wyoming and Raleigh counties and five precincts in McDowell.
With 87 of 119 precincts reporting, he had 56 percent of the votes and Cline had 44 percent in unofficial returns.
Stover took the early lead and held it throughout the evening.
“I'm humbled and very honored by all the support from across the district,” Stover said.
“I look forward to going to Charleston and doing the will of the people. And I mean that literally,” he said.
A real estate agent, Cline was appointed to the Senate in January 2016 to fill the seat vacated by Daniel Hall. She was elected later that year; her term expires Dec. 31.
Stover was first elected as the Wyoming County Circuit Clerk in 2004, when long-time Circuit Clerk Jack Lambert retired. Stover's current term expires Dec. 31, 2022. Prior to becoming circuit clerk, he taught school for more than 27 years.
Cline, 74, infuriated educators last year when she supported the Senate leadership in trying to push through Senate Bill 451, an omnibus bill that anchored a previously promised 5 percent pay raise to proposed publicly-funded but privately-managed charter schools, education savings accounts that would allow parents to use tax money for private schools or home schooling, along with changes to teacher seniority that would reduce its importance in connection with job transfers and reductions-in-force. The bill was suspended by the House of Delegates, essentially killing it.
Stover, 65, on the other hand, stood with teachers on the picket lines in freezing temperatures.
He has also demonstrated his support for other issues that have impacted residents of southern West Virginia through several well-publicized walks – from Mullens to Washington D.C., from Welch to Charleston, among others – that have covered hundreds of miles. Those issues have included the need for the completion of the Coalfields Expressway to spur the economy, the unfairness of legislative redistricting lines, and to support the coal mining industry.
Cline has chaired the Senate Committee on Interstate Cooperation and the Joint Select Committee on Minority Issues.
She was the lead sponsor of 30 bills this past legislative session, including education bills that would require the teaching of agricultural science education course, create family and consumer sciences courses, require schools teach cursive writing, require schools have library and full-time librarians, and require students compete in school-sanctioned events based on the athlete’s biological gender listed on original birth certificate.
Cline was also a co-sponsor and voted for the education reform bill that passed in special session last summer that permitted the establishment of charter schools in the state.
She was also the author of a bill that would make daylight saving time the official time year round in the state.