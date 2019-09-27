David “Bugs” Stover has served as Wyoming County’s circuit clerk for nearly 15 years. Prior to that, he taught school for 27 years.
Additionally, he’s become well-known as a storyteller and has undertaken numerous widely publicized protest walks for a variety of causes through the years.
l In 1977, he attempted to walk across America, see the country as pioneers did, walking west. An Achilles tendon injury, however, stopped the walk, which actually did not have a cause.
l In 1980, he walked to Washington, D.C., with a bucket of coal in hand, to support a bill that would have caused power companies to use domestic energy or prove it was too prohibitively expensive before importing foreign supplies.
l In 1998, he again walked from Mullens to Washington, D.C., to protest the Kyoto Protocol, which he believed would impact the coal industry and cost the county jobs. America did not sign the Kyoto Protocol.
l In 2006, Stover walked from Welch to Charleston to bring attention to the need for the Coalfields Expressway, especially in Wyoming and McDowell counties, both of which still have no four-lane roads.
l In 2011, Stover again walked to Charleston to bring attention to the West Virginia House of Delegates’ redistricting plan which many still believe is unfair.
l In 2012, he walked for the third time to Washington, D.C., in an effort to meet with President Barack Obama about the future of coal, or lack of it, he believed, under the Obama administration.
He’s also served on the West Virginia Association of Counties Board of Directors and was board president for a year.
Stover was president of the West Virginia Circuit Clerks Association for two years.
His son, Justin, and wife, Amber, have two sons – Ryker, 5, and Kilean, 1.
Q. You grew up in Mullens? Tell me about that; what was it like when you were growing up? What is your best childhood memory?
A. I grew up in Pierpoint and attended Maben Grade School through sixth grade. Maben was closed in 1967, and I then attended the Mullens schools – Ben Dunman, seventh and eighth grades; Mullens Junior High, ninth grade; and I graduated from Mullens High School in 1973.
I grew up playing outside all day with friends, and have no doubt growing up here allowed the best possible childhood!
Q. What traditions have been passed down in your family? What traditions do you hope your son and grandsons will pass down?
A. Our family, probably like all others, had the occasional hard time; but, if you stay true to your family, you will always get through the hard times.
Q. You were a teacher for how many years before becoming circuit clerk?
A. I taught school from 1977 through 2004, 27 years.
Q. Why did you decide to leave teaching and run for public office?
A. I came out of high school as a Democrat, but switched political parties over 30 years ago. I found out firsthand that one had almost no choices in the Republican primaries and often mentioned to family and friends that more Republicans should run for office. They would ask why I wasn’t on the ballot. So, I ran for county commission and, though spending only a couple hundred dollars, I almost won the election.
Then, I ran for circuit clerk and won. I’ve been unopposed during the last two elections.
Q. What other jobs have you held?
A. I’ve worked in the supply house for Itmann Coal Company, washed dishes, waited tables, cooked and managed the Twin Falls Restaurant, driven a taxi, been a lifeguard (I am certified through March of 2020 and, if able, I will take the class again in 2020), naturalist, desk clerk, shoveler of dirt and painter of cabins at Twin Falls, been a supply clerk and payroll clerk for the U.S. Army Reserve, taught Judo, Karate, and jujitsu and taught math and writing at Southern West Virginia Community College. There are more jobs on my resume.
Q. Which was your favorite? Why?
A. I have to agree with President Reagan – the best job I’ve ever had, I’ve enjoyed and learned from is being a lifeguard!
As an elected full-time county official, I cannot do any other work that pays. So, if anyone out there needs a weekend lifeguard every now and then, I’m still certified.
Q. Who has been the biggest influence in your life? Why?
A. I have lots and lots of people who influence my life positively!
My mother has been the biggest influence though, when she finally made me finish “The Ugly Duckling,” my favorite book.
I would reach out and close the book before she could finish it. I just knew the duckling was going to become stuck in the little pond and it would freeze and die!
Finally, one day, she stopped my hand and said, “Bug, sometimes when you turn the page, bad things happen; but, other times, wonderful things happen – like real life. And we all must, sooner or later, turn the page.”
The ugly duckling turned into a beautiful swan!
I found that facing life means you must “turn the page.”
Q. How do you hope to make a difference in Wyoming County?
A. In my lifetime, Wyoming County has gone from seven high schools to two. We’ve lost more than half our population. I wish to dedicate the remainder of my life to help turn this around.
Q. What is the one thing in your life of which you are most proud?
A. I have a son who has a wonderful wife and they have two sons, my grandsons! I am most proud of them!
Q. Do you have any advice for future generations, maybe those who want to hold public office, or become a teacher, whatever?
A. Never stop trying to improve, nor stop trying to help others along the way!
Q. You’re recognized as a great storyteller and for all the walks you’ve undertaken to bring attention to worthy causes. How do you feel about that?
A. There is and will always be worthy causes – sometimes, you just need to take a little walk!
Q. When you retire, for what else would you like to be remembered?
A. I would like to be remembered that instead of retiring, I played the game into overtime!