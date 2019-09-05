Stover continues his trek to Charleston

By Wednesday, David “Bugs” Stover had trekked a good portion of his 134-mile walk from Welch to Charleston to bring attention to the need for the completion of the Coalfields Expressway to the Virginia border.
He hopes to meet with Gov. Jim Justice and state highways officials when his walk is completed.
Stover was embarking on the section from Pineville to Mullens Wednesday morning, along the Guyandotte River. He also planned to talk with students at Wyoming County East High School Wednesday afternoon, urging students to support, and get their parents to support, the new four-lane.
On Tuesday, he walked the link from the McDowel County Courthouse, in Welch, to the Wyoming County Courthouse, in Pineville.
Earlier, he had completed the sections from Mullens to Beckley, along the road section now under construction near Mullens, on a Sunday afternoon to keep from slowing construction crews.
Stover has served as Wyoming County's circuit clerk for nearly 15 years. Prior to that, he taught school for 27 years.
He has undertaken numerous widely-publicized protest walks for a variety of causes through the years – from supporting coal miners to protesting the unfairness of the 2011 state redistricting plan.
In 2006, Stover made his first walk in support of the Coalfields Expressway and met with then-Gov. Joe Manchin.
“The key to this whole thing is – with every step, with every place – this road is not just important for that place, it's important to the whole area,” Stover emphasized.
“When it gets to Virginia, then we'll have several thousand people coming on that road into the county.
“It is our job to entice them to stay, to take time to visit our state park – Twin Falls, to eat in our restaurants, to stay here for a while.”
The current Coalfields Expressway construction project includes paving 8.9 miles from Slab Fork to Mullens, then a one-mile section of two-lane road from the exit to the town of Mullens.
The project will finally extend the only useable section of the Coalfields Expressway in Raleigh County to Mullens.
It will be Wyoming County's first four-lane.
That first 6.9-mile completed stretch of Coalfields Expressway will also be resurfaced to the Veteran's Hospital, Gov. Jim Justice said earlier this year.
Original grading of the new section began 10 to 12 years ago, according to officials.
The governor promised this latest project will be finished by October, finally completing nearly 18 miles of useable four-lane from Beckley to Mullens.
Designs to take the new highway from Mullens to Pineville, then to Welch, and finally to the Virginia line are in the works, according to officials.
“It is a wonderful thing for Rt. 121 to reach Mullens,” Stover said earlier. “Now, we must work to see it reach Pineville, then Welch, then the border with Buchanan County, Va.
“Each of these milestones will multiply many times the value of this road to Wyoming, Raleigh, and McDowell counties,” Stover said.
The road, also known as U.S. Rt. 121, began 30 years ago when the West Virginia Legislature passed House Concurrent Resolution 28, calling for the construction of a new highway that would link Interstates 64/77 to U.S. 460 in Virginia.
The 62-mile four-lane will traverse McDowell, Wyoming and Raleigh counties in West Virginia, with another 51 miles in Virginia, from Pound, in Wise County, through Dickenson and Buchanan counties.