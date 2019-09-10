Stover completes walk, meets with Gov. Justice

Photo courtesy of the Governor's OfficeWyoming County Circuit Clerk David “Bugs” Stover, right, met with Gov. Jim Justice, left, and Byrd White, West Virginia Department of Highways commissioner, following his 134-mile walk from Welch to Charleston Monday to bring attention to the need to complete the Coalfields Expressway to the Virginia border. “(The governor) just put it on the line to me. He told me the Coalfields Expressway is a priority. He gave me his personal guarantee that the road would be finished to Pineville and, if he's re-elected, all the way to Virginia in the next five years,” Stover said.