David “Bugs” Stover, of Pierpoint, is challenging incumbent Sue Cline, of Brenton, for the District 9 Senate seat. Both are Republicans.
A real estate agent, Cline was appointed to the Senate in January 2016 to fill the seat vacated by Daniel Hall. She was elected later that year.
Stover, 65, was first elected as the Wyoming County Circuit Clerk in 2004, when long-time Circuit Clerk Jack Lambert retired. Stover’s current term expires Dec. 31. Prior to becoming circuit clerk, he taught school for more than 27 years.
No Democrat has filed for the June 9 primary.
Cline infuriated county teachers last year when she supported the Senate Republican leadership in trying to push through Senate Bill 451, an omnibus bill that anchored a previously promised 5 percent pay raise to proposed publicly-funded but privately-managed charter schools, education savings accounts that would allow parents to use tax money for private schools or home schooling, along with changes to teacher seniority that would reduce its importance in connection with job transfers and reductions-in-force. The bill was suspended by the House of Delegates, essentially killing it.
Stover, on the other hand, stood with teachers on the picket lines in freezing temperatures.
He has also demonstrated his support for other issues that have impacted residents of southern West Virginia through several well-publicized walks – from Mullens to Washington D.C., from Welch to Charleston, among others – that have covered hundreds of miles. Those issues have included the need for the completion of the Coalfields Expressway to spur the economy, the unfairness of legislative redistricting lines, and to support the coal mining industry.
No response from Cline
Both candidates were asked to outline the three biggest issues facing District 9 and how they would address those issues. Cline did not respond by the deadline.
Cline, 74, has chaired the Senate Committee on Interstate Cooperation and the Joint Select Committee on Minority Issues.
She was the lead sponsor of 30 bills this past legislative session, including education bills that would require the teaching of agricultural science education course, create family and consumer sciences courses, require schools teach cursive writing, require schools have library and full-time librarian and require students compete in school-sanctioned event based on the athlete’s biological gender listed on original birth certificate.
Cline was also a co-sponsor and voted for the education reform bill that passed in special session last summer that permitted the establishment of charter schools in the state.
She was also the author of a bill that would make daylight saving time the official time year round in the state.
Sge is a widower, having lost her husband, Bob, to a massive heart attack in 2014.
Stover comments
“The biggest problem facing us is the lack of enough jobs,” Stover said. “Keeping the jobs we have and bringing in more – lots more – is the answer to many, if not most, of our problems.
“I have concentrated on the need for jobs because our health problems, addiction problems, and, in fact many of our problems, will lessen drastically if people have a job. We will be able to afford to treat these life-destroying addictions more appropriately if we have the money to do so.
“The condition of our roads is probably number two,” Stover said. “All other things we need to do will be easier with each improvement of our roads.
“We need the Coalfields Expressway to be finished all the way to the Virginia line. The Coalfields Expressway, or U.S. 121, will run from Raleigh County, through Wyoming County and McDowell County, and into a major highway system in Virginia, then south and west. Thus, it is a road where millions of people each year will be heading to somewhere important to them. We have a chance to get them to stop and visit. We must not pass this up.
“And, too many of our friends and family members are hooked into abuse problems that are destroying their lives and the lives of their families and friends,” HE SAID. “The cost of this is also a tremendous burden on county, city, and state governments.
“Think of it this way – if 20 percent of a county’s budget is spent in the struggle against addiction, how many other projects need that money, but can’t get it.”
Stover also wans to support the coal industry.
“Coal mining pays about $1.1 billion in wages in West Virginia and more than $6 billion in additional spending. We should be doing everything possible to help our coal industry mine more coal, but to do so safely and cleanly,” Stover said of addressing the jobs situation.
“No one on the planet can mine and use coal cleaner than we can. We should never advocate tax burdens on coal higher than any other form of energy production.
“Let the market decide between coal, gas, wind, solar, hydro, and other forms of energy production.
“The timber industry contributes billions of dollars to our state and we must continue to support our state’s first industries.
“We, here in the south, must learn to improve the industry’s impact on the environment. We should never even think about timbering in state parks as we have millions of acres in private, industrial, and public (state forest) lands.
“We must continue supporting natural gas, and railroads, and the many job-creating industries that are traditional to our state and the 9th district here in southern West Virginia.
“We must, of course, diversify our economy as quickly and intelligently as possible,” Stover said.
“Tourism is an expanding industry and must be supported.
“Each of our counties have state parks which are natural – no pun intended – economic drivers.
“Our policies should always be to maintain and improve these jobs, creating oxygen-producing, nature-preserving wonders.
“Each of our counties have man-made lakes (Trout Pond is West Virginia’s only natural one) and we should pursue policies that increase usage of these engineering marvels. If a lake can be used for boating, then it should have docks and marinas in them.
“These, as well as state parks, should be running over with campers and day users. These facilities are used by many, but we need to push and work for expansion.
“We already have a fast growing off-road trails system and we need to push for its wise and environmentally-friendly expansion.
“There is one other thing I’d like to say. America, West Virginia, all of us are coming out of a devastating pandemic which has killed and sickened many of us. This disaster has also put the nation, our beloved state, our counties and each of us into varying degrees of economic hardship.
“This is not a small thing and it will take all of us working together to come out on the other side of an economic and societal disaster equal to the collapse of 1929.
“Every move we make must be done with great caution. Governments have spent trillions of dollars to soften the blow and will, no doubt, spend trillions more before it’s over.
“With great caution; but, also with great determination, we must carefully return from the brink to economic health.”