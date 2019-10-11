David “Bugs” Stover announced his bid for the District 9 senate seat, currently held by Sue Cline, Wednesday evening.
“I’m running to represent what it is the people actually want done in Charleston,” Stover said.
“We are the representatives of those who elect us and those who didn’t vote for us,” he emphasized.
“Sometimes, those elected forget that,” he said.
Stover has served as Wyoming County’s circuit clerk for nearly 15 years.
Prior to that, he taught school for 27 years.
Additionally, he’s become well-known as a storyteller and has undertaken numerous widely-publicized protest walks for a variety of causes through the years.
His most recent walk was from Welch to Charleston to bring attention to the need for the completion of the Coalfields Expressway from Beckley, in Raleigh County, through Wyoming and McDowell counties to the Virginia line.
Following the 134-mile walk, Stover met with Gov. Jim Justice in the Governor’s Mansion, along with Byrd White, West Virginia Department of Highways commissioner; Jimmy Wriston, deputy commissioner, and Bray Cary, the governor’s senior advisor.
“(The governor) told me, ‘If I died tomorrow, all the connections are made to bring the road to Pineville.’
“He also gave me his personal guarantee that, if he is elected to a second term, the road will be finished to the Virginia border,” Stover said of Gov. Justice after the walk.
Stover also completed the same walk 13 years prior to bring attention to the need for the Coalfields Expressway.
“We’ve lost more than half our population. I wish to dedicate the remainder of my life to help turn this around,” Stover said.