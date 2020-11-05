The White Sulphur Springs Public Library will celebrate Children’s Book Week Nov. 7 through 16 with a StoryWalk®.
This family-friendly activity will feature the book “The Library,” by Sarah Stewart. Pages of the book will be displayed in the windows of White Sulphur businesses. Families are invited to stroll through town while reading each page in succession, an endeavor that is intended to encourage family reading and physical activity.
To read the story, families will need to visit the businesses in the following order:
1 - Barnwood Living
2 - Sweet Cedar Soap Company
3 - M - White Sulphur Springs
4 - ACE Hardware
5 - Green River Academy
6 - Paw Spa
7 - Hammer Cycles
8 - The Local Wine Shop
9 - Sugar Bears
10 - Road Hog’s Barbeque
11 - Spa City Outlet
12 - Norma J. Feury Bookkeeping-Tax
13 - White Sulphur Springs City Hall
Anne Ferguson of Montpelier, Vermont, created “The StoryWalk® Project” and developed it in collaboration with the Kellogg-Hubbard Library.
For more information about the Spa City event, call the WSS Library at 304-536-1171.
Tina Alvey