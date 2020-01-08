Southern West Virginians woke up Tuesday morning to a bit of a surprise snowstorm as a quick moving storm left up to four inches of wet and slushy snow before it headed further to the east by early afternoon.
Although schools had been closed in anticipation of the weather, the rest of the work-a-day world did not hit the pause button – and many people ended traffic tie-ups caused by snowy roads and roadway accidents across the region.
With snow beginning to fall around 9 a.m. and with the temperature hanging right around freezing, National Weather Service meteorologists reported some ice along roads in southern West Virginia with some spots – including areas in Raleigh, Fayette, Summers, Wyoming, Nicholas and Monroe counties – receiving about four inches of snow. Snowfall began to taper off around 1 p.m.
By nightfall, the system was dropping its last flakes along the east coast including Washington D.C. where 1.7 inches had been recorded at Dulles International Airport.
While the snow came down in a hurry, it made several morning commutes a tedious task.
Megan Kiebler, a National Weather Service Meteorologist out of Charleston, said she and her crew began monitoring the snow system a few days before its arrival.
"We knew it was coming, and we knew it was coming up from the south," Kiebler said. "When it finally came, it came down fast."
Several southern West Virginia counties were under winter weather advisories until the afternoon hours.
"Roadways got extremely slick right in time for rush hour," she said.
Kiebler said another snow system is set to arrive by this weekend, however, due to a predicted rise in temperatures, the system will likely result in rain.
Cindy Ballengee, of Shady Spring in Raleigh County, had a difficult commute to work Tuesday morning. Her trip to work at the Beckley Post Office typically takes her around 15 minutes, but Tuesday morning was a different story.
"It took me one hour and 35 minutes," Ballengee explained. "The roads were very slick and I saw a lot of cars sitting on the side of the road."
Ballengee witnessed several tow trucks, lights on, passing by. She saw a Toyota truck flipped on its backside near the Pluto Road entrance in Shady Spring.
Ballengee delivers mail for the U.S. Postal Service, but does so on a walking route. Although she doesn't have to drive to deliver the mail, it's an exhausting experience in snowy weather, she said.
"It's exhausting walking through the snow all day, and the trucks do not have four-wheel drive, so it makes it pretty tough to get around," she explained. "It was pretty bad until noon, but by then the city and the state had most of the roads cleared up."
Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley said his department responded to more than 20 weather-related accidents Tuesday morning.
The snow came down so quickly and heavily it created problems in short order, the sheriff said. As the morning commute started to crank up, accumulating snow began to hinder traffic flow.
"I was out at 5:30, and it was clear," said Fridley.
That, however, changed quickly.
The Division of Highways "did an awesome job" responding as the snow fell, he added.
"The DOH was doing everything they could; it was just coming down so quick."
And, Fridley noted, the snowfall was more widespread and affected more areas of the county than normal.
"It was everywhere this time," he said.
The sheriff's department responded to numerous reports of automobiles in ditches, and also reports of flipped-over vehicles, including one tractor-trailer on Rte. 19. The Hopewell dip in the vicinity of Victor on Rte. 60 was closed briefly Tuesday morning, according to the sheriff. It re-opened, but had to be closed again in the early afternoon when a tractor-trailer got stuck.
Rte. 61 at Deepwater was closed for a spell when an 18-wheeler got stuck in a sharp curve that has been the site of several similar occurrences in recent months.
Sewell Mountain was closed for about an hour due to an incident involving a tractor-trailer, the sheriff noted. And, Rte. 16 in the Fayetteville area was shut down "on and off throughout the morning" for "multiple crashes."
"I don't think we had any major injuries," Fridley said. There were two minor injuries reported in the Valley district, however.
Fayette County was among the many school systems to close Tuesday in anticipation of the incoming weather. All Tuesday evening extracurricular activities were shelved, as well.
•••
In Raleigh County around 9 a.m., emergency dispatchers reported numerous accidents during the early morning hours, and several roadways throughout the county were closed.
Both Dry Hill Road in Beckley and Airport Road in Beaver were closed early as trucks and vehicles were stuck along the roadway, dispatchers reported. Crews worked to clear the various bottlenecks, and all had returned to normal by the afternoon.
Jay Morris with Greenbrier County's Emergency Management told his community Tuesday morning if there was no necessary reason to go out, then they needed to stay home and stay put.
"Do not even attempt driving in a two-wheel vehicle this morning," Morris stressed.
Throughout Greenbrier County, tractor trailers were wrecked along Ronceverte Hill during the storm. Morris added there were several reported wrecks along Davis-Stuart Road, U.S. 60 in Rupert, and Interstate 64 within the county.
"If you don't have to be out, do not go out," he said.
•••
While many folks were out trying to dig out of the snow and head out onto the roads, West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) officials were urging safety when driving near snow plows.
According to a WVDOT press release, snow plows are surrounded by blind spots, and have difficulty seeing the vehicles surrounding them, so it's important to stay a safe distance behind them.
"If you're driving in snowy conditions, remember to slow down, stay alert, and give our plow trucks the space they need to clear the roads," the release stated.
