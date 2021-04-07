Stonerise Princeton care center and Stonerise Home Health will host a community Covid-19 vaccine clinic in partnership with the Mercer County Health Department on Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Community members are invited to the drive-thru clinic.
No appointment is necessary.
All individuals aged 16 and older are welcome.
The vaccine will be administered at no cost.
Clinicians will administer the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.
All those who receive the first vaccine on April 8 will receive a follow up phone call to schedule time to receive the second dose approximately 21 days later.
The first 25 individuals will receive a free t-shirt and everyone who participates will receive a gift bag.