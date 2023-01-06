As water service providers in Raleigh County continue to work to restore service to residents, questions are being raised about how countywide water outages could be prevented in the future.
In a briefing Thursday morning, County Emergency Operations Center Director John Zilinski said it’s too soon to answer that question.
“We need to get through this particular incident and then after this incident, we'll have what we call an ‘after action’ to where we'll sit down with the county commission and local governments and all the water companies and just do the good and the bad and how did we get to this and how we can prevent this from happening again,” Zilinski said.
For the past two weeks, the Raleigh County Emergency Operations Center in Beaver has held daily briefings with local water service providers – including the Beckley Water Company, Raleigh County Public Service District and Cool Ridge-Flat Top PSD, as well as officials at the city, county and state level.
The majority of these officials have participated in these meetings remotely.
According to information from Friday’s briefing, roughly 400 households remain without water. These homes are mostly located in the northwestern portion of Raleigh County along W.Va. 3.
However, that number could be much higher.
Despite reports from Raleigh County PSD earlier in the week that areas south of Sophia should start to see their service return Thursday or Friday, customers in Slab Fork and Hotchkiss say they have yet to see a drop.
“We don’t have water, and my grandmother lives in Slab Fork and she doesn't have water either,” said Heather London, who lives in Hotchkiss with her family.
London, who spoke with The Register-Herald Friday evening, said her grandmother first lost water on Wednesday, Dec. 28, in Slab Fork and then a day later she lost water in Hotchkiss.
When the outage initially occurred, London said she remembers being told it would take 24 to 96 hours for water to be restored.
She added that they were given updated estimates this week from the water company that service would be returned Thursday evening or Friday, but those estimations have also proven false.
“We still have no water,” London said.
Having been without water for more than a week, London said it is taking a toll on the whole family.
“We've had to take our laundry to the laundromat and pay $8 for a load of laundry,” she said. “I think my mom washed eight loads today and she said it was $8 a load. And then we've had to buy lots of water, gallons of water, probably 20 gallons of water and bottled water. We have to use it to bathe, to wash our dishes – everything that you use water for. We've had to pay for our own water because there's no water, not even to boil or flush our toilets, so we've spent a lot of money on water recently.”
London said she has heard about the water distribution sites set up in the county, but she has not gone to them yet.
As the days without water continue to add up, London said she’s becoming less optimistic their water service will return anytime soon.
She said she also feels like her town is less of a priority than the larger cities in the county like Sophia and Beckley.
“I know they're working on it but these little towns like Slab Fork and Hotchkiss, we're always the last to get everything fixed when something goes wrong, because we're in a smaller rural area,” London said. “I guess they're doing the best they can, but it always takes a long time for us to get power back or water or anything down here.”
London said she also wants officials to know that, despite what is being reported, her area still doesn’t have water.
The water system in Raleigh County is connected by a vast system of lines that all feed off of water distributed by Beckley Water.
For systems in Slab Fork and Hotchkiss to get water, it must first be fed through the Sophia system.
During Friday’s briefing, Zilinski said he had received word from Shane Bragg, general manager of the Raleigh County PSD, that customers in Slab Fork should have water, but air in the lines had prevented service restoration to some homes.
“The other area that's down there that hasn’t started to pump water up the hill is the Acord Mountain and that's about 10 homes up there (Bragg),” Zilinski said. “Other than that, everybody down through Slab Fork and Hotchkiss should be recording water already this morning and throughout the night.”
In other reports, Zilinski said Bragg noted an increase in the water tanks along W.Va. 3 near Dry Creek. The hope is that this will lead to water being restored to the nearby towns of Naoma and Sundial, which are further north up W.Va. 3.
This water line then continues up W.Va. 3 for roughly nine more miles before curving down Route 1 and then coming to an end.
Zilinski said the town where the water line ends is called Walhonde Village. He said it will likely be two days before water reaches the end of the line on Route 1.
Jonathan Stanley, a representative with Beckley Water, reported Friday that his crews are continuing to find leaks in service lines.
He added that Beckley Water is continuing to push out more water to lines in Sophia and Trap Hill where outages are being reported.
Water service to a handful of car washes was also switched on Friday after being cut off last week in an effort to help return water service to households in Raleigh County.
Over the weekend, Zilinski said the group would continue its daily morning briefings in order to keep everyone updated on the progress of the water restoration efforts.
Water distribution and shower trailer locations:
Drinking water available at Coal River Fire Department, Gospel Lighthouse Church in Sundial and Trap Hill Fire Department.
Check the Beckley-Raleigh County Emergency Services Facebook page for times.
Non-potable water tankers are at Helen Park- Tams Hwy/ Berry Branch area, Coal River Fire Department, Whitesville Fire Department and Trap Hill Fire Department. Users must bring their own jugs to fill.
Shower trailers are located at Lester Fire Department (9 a.m. - 9 p.m.), Coal River Fire Department (10 a.m. - 7 p.m.) and Whitesville Fire Department (9 a.m. - noon and 5 - 8 p.m.).
Users must bring their own toiletries and linens for each facility.
Individuals who are unable to get out to these sites can call the 911 Center at 304-255-9121 to arrange water deliveries. Residents are being advised not to call 9-1-1 for water-related information as 9-1-1 should only be used for emergencies.
