A Beckley ARH Hospital physician who is accused of sexually abusing and harassing a 15-year-old minor on hospital property was also accused of raping two New York City women, the teen's attorney alleged to Raleigh County Circuit Court Judge Darl Poling on Wednesday.
Stephen New, who is representing the minor child and her father in a civil case against ARH Healthcare Systems and Kabbara, made the statement during a pre-trial hearing.
New is representing a 15-year-old girl who has alleged that Kabbara had tried to steer her into an empty hospital room at Beckley ARH Hospital in June 2019, that he had pressed his genitals against her body, that he had stared at her and that he had chased her and other teen volunteers down three flights of stairs.
Ashley Pack, the Charleston attorney who represents Beckley ARH, argued that New had not yet entered the information about the alleged New York rapes onto the record and accused him of making the statement in open court so that media could report it — a charge New later denied.
Before moving to Appalachia, Kabbara had lived in Queens, a borough of New York City.
New said that his office is investigating reports that Kabbara had raped two women when he lived in New York. The rapes allegedly occurred in November 2012 and December 2012.
New said, after the hearing, that records of one of the women were sealed. Kabbara had allegedly met the second victim online.
"We plan on issuing subpoenas to the hospitals where he worked and to witnesses in New York," New said.
Beckley ARH and RGH are the only two hospitals in Raleigh County and two of the area's major employers.
After coming from New York, Kabbara had privileged access to patients and to workers at both hospitals.
In court on Tuesday, New and his co-counsel, Amanda Taylor, argued that Beckley ARH and Raleigh General Hospital (RGH) had both "re-credentialed" Kabbara to work in the two hospitals in the summer of 2018, despite knowledge that at least one Beckley woman had reported a sexual assault.
New said that, prior to the summer of 2018, a RGH housekeeper had reported to RGH administrators that Kabbara, who had privileges at RGH, had asked her to interview for a cleaning position at his Southern West Virginia Clinic.
According to New, the woman reported that she had taken her child with her to the interview at the clinic. Once there, New reported, Kabbara had sexually assaulted her.
Beckley ARH had certified Kabbara's credentials in 2017, when he became Medical Director of Beckley ARH, and again in 2018.
"At least one physician had complained to BARH about Kabbara (by 2018)," New said after the hearing.
By 2019, New said in September, a number of volunteers had reported to Beckley ARH administrators that Kabbara had targeted females for sexual harassment.
New said that his client had joined the volunteer program with hopes of one day entering the medical profession. After her alleged abuse by Kabarra, the victim and her father promptly alerted hospital administrators. He said that Beckley ARH retaliated by making false complaints against the teen and forcing her from her volunteer position at the hospital.
He told media Tuesday that his client is coping but that the impact of the experience on her life has left a mark.
"In some ways, she's been able to compartmentalize some of this," he said. "In others, I think it's interfering with her faith, interfering with a desire to enter into the medical field.
"In some ways, she's doing better," he added. "In other ways, I'd say she's still struggling."
According to New, a number of female volunteers and at least one doctor had reported similar allegations of sexual harassment against Kabarra to Beckley ARH administrators before the plaintiff had started volunteering in 2019, and ARH had failed to take appropriate steps to protect female workers, patients and volunteers.
A third woman has alleged that Kabbara raped her at his Beckley apartment when she was a high school senior and forced her to wash away evidence. She said that, after the alleged rape, he stalked her and threatened her. According to the victim, Kabbara told her he had a video recording of her rape.
A RGH patient has alleged that Kabbara sexually assaulted her in a hospital room at RGH when she was a patient there.
In addition to the suit against Beckley ARH, New has filed a suit against RGH and Kabbara and a third civil suit against Kabbara for the reported rape of the high school senior.
Shortly after New filed the suits, Kabbara fled the U.S. to Lebanon.
According to statements made in court Tuesday by Kabbara's attorney, Kendra Huff, Kabbara is still in Lebanon to care for a family member. The West Virginia State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force has ended an investigation, but the West Virginia State Police is still conducting a criminal investigation against Kabbara, she added.
"They've told us only that it will be wrapped up within a reasonable time period," said Huff, who asked Poling not to lift what defense attorneys had interpreted as a prior judicial "stay" on discovery. "We cannot provide any further details."
"Tell me how Dr. Kabbara can be harmed by lifting the stay," said Poling.
"The State Police has a hard drive, it has cell phones and other evidence that could potentially be relevant in this case," said Huff. "At the outset, those things, we don't have custody or control of.
"Honestly, we don't know the extent of what's on those hard drive, those cell phones," said Huff. "It could be exculpatory. It could very well not be. but we don't know.
"And so, not having that knowledge of what's on it, and those items not being returned, could very well harm Dr. Kabbara, and, obviously, we still believe there's a nexus between the two."
•••
New and Taylor said Beckley ARH attorneys refused to provide documents they had requested during discovery. Defense laywers argued that there was a question as to whether Poling had stayed discovery.
At the Tuesday hearing, Pack told the judge that she had not presented information during the discovery period to New and Taylor because they had believed that Poling had stayed discovery in October.
Poling said that, due to reported confusion over the date he had entered the order, he could accept that defense attorneys had read the order to believe there would be no further discovery. He said Tuesday that discovery would continue.
New and Taylor had asked for prior complaints of sexual harassment, emails between human resources and a legal administrator at Beckley ARH and others. New said he was aware that complaints existed, but statements in court suggested that defense attorneys had not provided the complaints to New.
Poling ordered Beckley ARH to submit the information to the girl's attorneys.
A Raleigh General Hospital attorney also appeared at the hearing. New had requested that RGH submit patient and staff complaints about Kabbara as part of the discovery in the Beckley ARH case. The RGH attorney told Poling that the complaints that New referenced should be protected under state guidelines that protect the confidentiality of peer reviews.
Poling said he would issue a ruling at a later date.
He ordered the attorneys to share discovery if applicable, or to communicate with the other side about why they believe a requested item of discovery should not be shared and told them to use less "posturing" in their dealings with each other.
He said that combative stances could result in more legal fees for one or the other client, or both.
In court on Wednesday, plaintiff co-counsel Taylor told Poling that Beckley ARH attorneys had refused to produce emails between employees of the Beckley ARH Human Resources and Legal departments and administrators. They said attorneys also refused to produce the reports of sexual harassment that staff and patients had allegedly made to Beckley ARH administrators about Kabbara and refused to produce a witness list.
When explaining to Poling why Beckley ARH had not submitted those sexual harassment claims by patients and staff to New, Pack said she plans to argue later that patient and staff members' complaints against Kabbara do not meet the definition of "sexual harassment."
She also characterized the 41-year-old doctor's actions towards the 15-year-old plaintiff as alleged "sexual advances."
"(The victim) has made complaints about sexual advances she said happened," said Pack. "Anything that relates to any sort of sexual advance, any kind of inappropriate conduct in relation...we have disclosed."
Under state law, a 15-year-old may not legally consent to sex. Any sexual activity between an adult and a 15-year-old may be prosecuted as a criminal act.