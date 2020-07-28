Stewart: Old police headquarters may add to forelorn look of downtown

Beckly Common Council approved the sale of the old Beckley Police Department headquarters on Prince Street to an online bidder for $152,500, but the sale raised the ire of some citizens and prompted one Council member to ask for future workshops that offer alternatives to selling.
Council ultimately voted on second reading during the regular Tuesday meeting to sell the building to a non-local developer, Branson Barry. The developer had placed the highest bid on the online auction website, www.govdeal.com.
Prior to the vote and during the public hearing, Danielle Stewart, chair of the Human Rights Commission, told Council and Mayor Rob Rappold that she opposed the sale.
"I know and agree that the station is very run down and is likely not salvageable," said Stewart. "The city has said so on many occasions.
"By selling the property, we transfer the problem from the city to a private entity, an entity not located in Beckley, without the resources of Beckley, and without the motivation to improve our city," she continued. "We expect and hope that this 'investor' will sweep in, tear down or repair the building, and give the city a new building and business downtown.
"However, the more likely scenario is the investor will buy the property and then just squat on it, hoping to sell it to someone else at a later date," Stewart said. "This will leave our downtown, and more importantly our residents, with yet another run down, empty building in our downtown.
"The city loses control and our residents and downtown businesses just lose."
Stewart, who unsuccessfully ran for mayor this year, said an option that would allow the city to lease the ground to a developer would lower the cost for the developer to build and would keep the property in the city's control.
After the vote, Ward 3 Councilman Robert Dunlap, a local attorney, asked for workshops that would encourage alternative uses of existing buildings over $100,000.
Dunlap is also a developer who turned the historic Beckley Newspapers building, which was slated for demolition, into upscale apartments that are serving professionals and college students.
Dunlap and his family live in a suite in the apartment building, which is across the street from the old BPD headquarters that is being sold to the out-of-area investor.
"This looks like an arm's length sale, and I think it's a good idea it not sit empty," said Dunlap of the old BPD headquarters, adding, "I'm very interested in being involved in workshops, prior to ratifying sales that have already been solidified."
In other actions:
A citizen has asked Council to rename all landmarks and names in the city that are associated with white supremacy and to require that corporations in Beckley do business with Black contractors, at the rate of 20 percent.
Thaddaus Breckenridge made the request during the public speaking section of the regular Council meeting Tuesday evening.
"Some corporations are receiving tax breaks and credits, making it easy for businesses to be here, using Black tax dollars," Breckenridge said. "The Black population of Beckley is over 20 percent, and we see that no contracts (offering) economic empowerments to Black people in the city is relevant."
Breckenridge said that he would like an ordinance that requires all major retailers and others to do business with Black vendors.
"If they can't find one, they must create a program that mentors black vendors" and shepherds them to do the business, he added.
In major cities, he said, Black business owners pass down family businesses to children. He said that there are no such traditions in Beckley.
He also requested that names associated with white supremacy be replaced with names of respected Black Americans.
The issue did not appear on the agenda, but Rappold acknowledged Breckenridge's speech.
After thge meeting, Council member Dunlap said, "Larger more progressive cities have established protocols in place to avail governmental contracts to female and minority owned businesses. These important initiatives, for decades, were enacted to level the playing fields for minorities who have been underrepresented in many businesses.
"I love that this gentleman spoke up and I hope he puts together a proposal so council can analyze and embrace these reparative and progressive measures to rectify noninclusive, historical awarding city contracts to non-diverse applicants," he said.
•Council approved a resolution to place Beckley native Tamar Slay's name on a section of Interstate 77. Slay, a Woodrow Wilson High School graduate, played for the New Jersey Nets in the NBA.
City attorney Bill File said Slay has served as a role model for Beckley youth and has served youth in Beckley as a volunteer mentor.
• Mayor Rappold said that a 35-year employee of the United States Postal Service (USPS) had told him one recent morning that post offices on Prince Street and South Kanawha Street would be closed. Rappold said he offered to write letters opposing the move, but the same USPS employee called him later on that day to state that USPS officials had notified his office that the two facilities would not be closed on Aug. 24, 2020, as previously announced.
• Ward 1 Councilman Tom Sopher said that the city had recently paved Clyde Street, using Community Development Block Grant funds. When Sopher was on Clyde Street Tuesday morning, he saw a hole in the middle of the newly paved street.
Sopher said Beckley Water Co. had done so while making water line repairs.
"Now, they have a big rock in the hole," said Sopher.
He asked if Board of Public Works crews could go re-pave and do it so that the road does not look like a patch job.
Rappold said he had gone to Clyde Street two weeks earlier and had seen that Beckley Water's line repair sections had already been paved.
According to statements made by Board of Public Works Director Jerry Stump, both Sopher and Rappold were right.
"(The water company) had some issues, and West Virginia Paving poured the concrete, went in and finished the job, and then, over the weekend...they had another leak at the top of the hill there.
"They're responsible to repair that back," he said. "And, of course, we'll be contacting them about that."
• Several comments were made about the new virtual meeting site, www.beckley.webex.com. Sopher said that he was unable to fully access the site, although Rappold said it is superior to Zoom. The mayor added that an upcoming workshop will educate Council members on it.
Sopher said Council laptops may require an upgrade to fully use the program, and Dunlap said that all Council members must be listed as "panelists" in the future, to be able to access video capability and the mute option.
Sopher suggested that public speakers email their comments and have them read during the Council meeting or that they pre-record their comments to be published during the meeting.
Kelly Elkins of the Human Rights Commission asked that captioning or visible "signing" be added to accommodate deaf residents.
• Christina Baisden of Beckley Pride said that her group has sponsored a box of basic need items as part of the "Blessing Box" initiative by the non-profit Raleigh County Prevention Coalition.