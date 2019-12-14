A delegate from Raleigh County is sponsoring a bill that aims to relieve counties in the state of staggering jail bills. Meanwhile, he advised counties and municipalities to look for other ways to cut the cost of housing inmates.
Currently, each county government pays the West Virginia Regional Jail Authority to house inmates who are arrested in its county.
In an effort to help curb rising jail bills for West Virginia counties, Del. Brandon Steele, a Republican lawmaker, said that he will be introducing a bill in the West Virginia Legislature to require the state to pay costs for jailing those who are arrested by West Virginia State Police.
The same bill seeks to require Class 1 cities, with a population of more than 50,000, and Class 2 cities, which have a population of 10,000 to 50,000, to pay the jail bill for those whom they arrest, while the state would pay for smaller towns that have fewer than 10,000 residents.
"That would probably reduce the county's jail bill by over 50 percent," Steele predicted.
Counties across the state are struggling to pay jail bills, while officials of southern counties report that coal severance tax collections — formerly a reliable funding stream for paying bills — have declined.
The dilemma has led Raleigh Commission President David Tolliver and other members of the County Commissioners’ Association of West Virginia to push state lawmakers toward passing legislation that will allow counties to enact a 1 percent sales tax.
Cities are already permitted under state code to enact the tax.
Steele's bill seeks another way of tackling high jail bills.
Steele said that counties with active municipal courts cut jail costs for each county.
"If you go to Oak Hill, you'll see they have a rather robust city court that handles a lot of stuff," Steele said. "There needs to be some kind of incentive for the city to hear a case, rather than clog up the county court system.
"There's no specific bill idea (to try to force city courts to hear cases) but there's more or less (an idea) of let's investigate the issue and see if there's something we can do to encourage a city to use their own municipal court for minor misdemeanor offenses."
Oak Hill is the most populous town in Fayette County with 7,730 residents, according to the 2010 U.S. Census.
Under Steele's bill, the state would assume costs of jailing the town's inmates at Southern Regional Jail.
In 2015, however, Oak Hill Council passed an ordinance to permit municipal clerks to arraign those who are arrested on minor misdemeanor charges that do not require a mandatory 30-day sentence.
Charges like first and second offense shoplifting, first offense DUI, first offense DUI driving on a revoked license and most driving charges are heard by municipal judge Wilbur "Ham" Toney or one of the two clerks.
"We attend municipal judges' training once a year," said Amanda Boucheley, adding that the city has the clerks on call for a 24-hour period. "We no longer have to wait on the judge to be available for arraignment.
"That means if someone got arrested in the middle of a shift on a day shift, they're usually immediately arraigned," she explained. "There's myself and one other clerk, and we're both able to do those arraignments for the judge."
She said that in some cases of an extremely late-night arrest, city police may transport the prisoner to SRJ to await arraignment, rather than require a clerk to come out to arraign a single prisoner at a late hour.
The clerks are not permitted to make a judgment or to enforce penalties. Rather, she said, they arraign the person and the person later appears before the judge without getting admitted to the jail to await arraignment.
Boucheley said that the move has cut down on the county jail costs by reducing jail admissions for minor offenses.
"If we can avoid sending them to jail, we do," she said. "Mostly because we only have a set number of officers on duty.
"If I have to send somebody to jail, that's taking (an officer) away from their job to have to go all the way to Beaver (the jail) and, the next day, send them back to get them.
"A lot of these charges, it's not mandatory (that they go to jail after an arrest)," she added.
Fayette County Commission President Denise Scalph said last month that the savings provided by Oak Hill are around $500 annually.
"Let me put it this way," she said. "Anything and everything is helpful, when you look at the jail bill.
"It's not something you can do a budget on, but every little bit helps.
"Certainly, anything municipalities could do helps."
•••
Beckley city attorney Bill File said Nov. 21 that, like Oak Hill, the city has one municipal judge.
According to File, Matthew Fragile already hears misdemeanor cases, including assaults and batteries and shoplifting.
"I wouldn't say that we arraign people," said File. "When an officer picks somebody up, he does not bring that individual to one of our clerks and have them arraigned.
"If the case could be handled by a summons, as being issued to the individual that is arrested, which happens frequently, then that matter will proceed through municipal court.
"The officer makes an arrest, takes the individual to police headquarters, where the individual would be fingerprinted and, if it's a misdemeanor that can be handled through a summons, the officer will issue a summons to that individual, requiring him to appear in municipal court before a certain date.
"If it's going through municipal court, he's not jailed."
Beckley city code does not permit the municipal judge to sentence a person to jail, and the municipal judge does not hear cases that require jail time, File said.
"We don't have the facilities to hold a jury trial," he said. "If you're going to sentence somebody to jail, you have to offer them a jury trial.
"We do not offer jury trials in our municipal courts. That would prevent us from doing second and third offense shoplifting cases and most DUI cases."
Councilman-at-Large Tim Berry said on Nov. 21 that Beckley Municipal Court is moving into the old State Farm building on Industrial Drive, which could offer more options for the city to hear misdemeanor cases.
"Now that we have the new building out on Industrial Drive, we have plenty of parking over there, and that's where the city court's going to be moved to," Berry said. "Once the transition is completed, I'd say we have the room for that type of set-up, but that would be something that would come to Council.
"That would be an ordinance we would have to pass," he said. "It's not come before us, yet."
When asked if he would support a state law requiring municipalities to pay jail costs, Berry replied, "Whatever the legislature does is something we're going to have to go with, anyway.
"The Municipal League will be dealing with that, hands-on," he added. "If it's our prisoner, and we put somebody in jail, I feel like we should pay our fair share, for sure.
"I don't think Beckley's ever had a problem not paying our fair share," Berry continued. "We do step up when county commission asks for our help.
"I don't remember a time when we've not stepped up and been able to help the county commission, with whatever they need done."
File said he would look into how the City of Beckley could help lower the county jail bill.
"I've never been asked to look into that," he added. "I do know those offenses that are jailable offenses currently do not come through municipal court, so I assume the county is paying the jail cost on those.
"I would be happy to talk to Mr. Steele and explain what we do."
The City of Beckley is currently under home rule, and Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold said earlier this year that he supports Raleigh Commission's efforts to declare home rule.
Under Steele's plan, the City of Beckley (population 16,183) would pay Southern Regional Jail to house those arrested in Beckley.
Currently, the county is charged per calendar day for an inmate who is arrested and taken to a jail, regardless of the time of day the person entered the jail.