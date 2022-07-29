Zappers is a well-known local pizza chain that has serviced Raleigh County for at least two decades. While many readers will have fond memories of the many Zappers that have closed their doors in the past, one still remains along Ritter Drive in Shady Spring.
Managed by the owner’s granddaughter Brittany Deck, this last bastion of Zappers pizza was named Reader’s Choice for “Best Pizza” in the community.
Brittany was 7 years old when her grandfather purchased the pizza store. Owing to her passion for cooking, she began attending culinary classes for pastry while managing her grandfather’s vision for the pizzeria.
“I’ve always thought cooking was fun, and I’ve always enjoyed science. I’ve always loved learning new things and really, pastry puts those two things together in the best way because there’s a lot of science behind baking,” Brittany expounded.
“Our dough is made freshly in-house every day, our sausage is ground up by hand every day, and the ground beef is cooked fresh every day. We even grate our own cheese; we mix our own sauce. Everything is fresh; everything just tastes better,” she continued.
Unfortunately, they’ve had to raise their prices due to the inflationary effects present in the current economy.
“We still try to make sure everything is affordable for what you get. Even if the salad might be a little more expensive, you’re still getting a 9-by-9 container that is filled up till it’s almost too full,” she stated to ease fears of the price change. “The pandemic hurt a lot of businesses. We were fortunate to not only survive but to get this award after the pandemic. I feel like that kind of reflects upon the care and the passion that I put into the food,” Brittany ruminated.
Still, Zappers has managed to carry on the legacy of quality that set it apart many years ago. “Really what a business is worth is the name, the number and the recipe. If you look at the Google reviews, they’ve always been like 4 or 5 stars. Word of mouth is one of the best ways to bolster a business’ reputation,” Brittany discussed.
She said her approach to running Zappers has been customer-centric backed by an analytical, scientific mindset. “I’d like to think I’ve made a positive impact with my dedication and passion.”
The building is decorated in a true pizzeria aesthetic. There’s a pool table front and center as soon as someone walks into the door, and artistic pizza pans adorn the walls in all directions. The artistic flair doesn’t just end at the decorations though; the pizza pie is given just as much attention to detail.
“The pizzas we try to make are not only full of toppings but they’re also visually full. People tend to eat with their nose first, their eyes second and their mouth third. We want people to smell the pizza, see that it looks good and then know that it will taste good before they ever put it into their mouth,” Brittany concluded.
Zappers is located at 2559 Ritter Drive, Shady Spring, and their hours of operation are noon to 11 p.m. Mon through Saturday. The restaurant is closed on Sundays.
