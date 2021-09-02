Youth wins full-ride scholarship

PRINCETON — Jeremiah Harding, a seventh-grader at Princeton Middle School, was surprised by Gov. Jim Justice at the school Wednesday afternoon with a four-year, full-ride scholarship to a state college or university of his choice.
Harding, son of Sharon Harding, was greeted by Justice and Babydog at the school after being selected a winner of the scholarship through the “Do It For Babydog” vaccine sweepstakes.
At 12 years old, Harding is the youngest winner and entered the contest after being vaccinated for Covid.
Justice presented the “bone” representing the win to Harding at the school as classmates and school officials watched.
“That is why they are all out here today,” he told Harding. “They believe in you and they think this is so special … Congratulations, Jeremiah. I am so proud of you.”
Justice thanked the crowd gathered for the presentation.
“This is what it’s all about,” he said. “This is America. This is West Virginia. This is greatness … You have really made my day like you can’t imagine. I thank you from the bottom of my heart.”
“I am just really excited,” Sharon Harding said. “We did what the governor said and got vaccinated. This is what happened.”
Harding said her son wants to get into science. “He is not really sure yet, but he’s got a few years to figure it out.”
Jeremiah said he may go to West Virginia Tech.
“My favorite subject is science,” he said, especially studying the solar system.
He said he also loves to play football and basketball.
Jeremiah said when he was told he won, “I was nervous,” but settled down.
He was impressed with Babydog.
“She’s really cute,” he said as many people who attended the event lined up to pet her as she sat in her chair beside Justice waiting on a piece of the congratulations cake.
Mercer County Schools Superintendent Edward Toman said it is an “honor for the young man.”
“Just to have that opportunity and to be given that is amazing,” he said. “We thank the governor and we thank the state for that opportunity. What a blessed young man. He will be able to do whatever he wishes to do. It is amazing.”
Krissy Zickafoose, principal of Princeton Middle School, said Harding will use the scholarship to accomplish great things.
“This is really an honor for Princeton Middle School and for our students and our staff,” she said. “We couldn’t be more happy for Jeremiah. He is such a deserving student and we know with this scholarship he will go on to do great things with his life.”
During the presentation, Justice also reminded everyone to get vaccinated.
“We’ve got to get every single person vaccinated,” he said, urging everyone to seek out students, parents and grandparents and urge them to get vaccinated.
Sharon Harding also said she encourages everyone to get vaccinated.
Justice spent the day Wednesday traveling around the state presenting prizes won in the vaccine lottery, including another scholarship, a new sports car and a new pontoon boat.
The full four-year scholarship to any public college or university in the state includes room and board, tuition, and books. The prize is valued at over $100,000.
Vaccinated West Virginians have five more chances to win in Round 2 of the “Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life” Vaccination Sweepstakes.
All West Virginians who have had at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine can register at DoitforBabydog.wv.gov for an opportunity to join the list of winners.
