Youth symphony, chorus season to begin

The fall season of the New River Youth Symphony & Chorus will begin Sept. 13 following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
The fall season for NRYSC will begin on Monday, Sept. 13, at Fayetteville Christ Fellowship, 2855 Maple Ave., Fayetteville. Rehearsal time for the Youth Chorus is 5:27 to 6:50 p.m., Emerging Strings is at 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. and Youth Symphony is at 6:50 to 8:15 p.m.
The Symphony will have auditions for seating placement for all new and returning students. Auditions for the strings will be the first week at 5:45 to 6:15 p.m. Winds will audition the following week and percussion the third week. See the “How to Join” page on the website newrivermusic.org for your audition music. Please come to the rehearsal every week, even if you have not had your placement audition yet.
NRYSC is an excellent opportunity for students from all over southern West Virginia to sing in a chorus and/or play in a symphony and a wonderful chance to improve their technical skills, develop musicianship, learn to work together and make new friends. Please help the group by sharing this information with any families with children age 5 to 24 who may be interested.
The Youth Chorus, directed by Savannah Peters, is a place for students ages 10 to 24 to develop vocal technique and to experience the camaraderie of a group who enjoy performing together.
The Emerging Strings is a performing group for beginner-level students playing a variety of string instruments — violin, viola, cello, bass. The children will learn how to play beginner songs together in a mini orchestra setting.
The New River Youth Symphony performs concert literature from the great composers, as well as the occasional jazz piece and holiday favorites. Since this is a full orchestra, woodwinds, brass, and concert percussion students are welcome, as well as those who play violin, viola, cello, or bass. Symphony is for students ages 10 to 24 and is conducted by William Bailey.
Financial support is needed. Donations are tax-deductible. Mail checks to N.R.Y.S.C., P.O. Box 177, Fayetteville, WV 25840.
Anyone interested in joining NRYSC should go to the website – www.newrivermusic.org - or call Kathy Bailey, 681-823-5115, or Crystal Bennett, 304-573-4310.