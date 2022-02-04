￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼Youth Arts in the Parks 2022 art contest nears deadline

GLEN JEAN — Nature can be a great inspiration. Local students can celebrate creativity and interest in nature through the Youth Arts in the Parks 2022 Appalachian Spring Wildflower art contest.
Now is the time for students to get their entries in. The online contest entry window is open through Feb. 8.
Visit https://www.nps.gov/neri/youth-arts-in-the-parks.htm to see the updated 2022 contest rules, online entry procedures, details about the digital art critter challenge, list of accepted wildflower and wildlife species and many wildflower reference photos.
Link to the online contest entry platform through the contest rules page at https://www.nps.gov/neri/appalachian-spring-wildflower-art-contest-overview-and-rules.htm
This program allows students to serve as community leaders and raise awareness of Appalachia's natural diversity. The contest is open to all K-through-12th-grade students of Fayette, Nicholas, Raleigh and Summers counties. Youths can enter art through their school or community organization or independently. Top entries will be showcased at a Spring 2022 art exhibit at Tamarack in Beckley and online.
This contest is part of a spring 2022 nature event celebrated throughout southern West Virginia. New River Gorge National Park and Preserve, Tamarack and several West Virginia state parks partner to host this pubic event in April and May.
The 2022 festivities are in development and will feature new programs, along with fun tips to help everyone discover more about nature while in the outdoors.
Coordinators will announce event details as the celebration draws near.￼￼￼￼