Youth art exhibit opens at Tamarack

A student wildlife art exhibit opened Friday, April 2, at Tamarack Marketplace featuring the work of local students who participated in the Youth Arts in the Parks 2022 Appalachian Spring Wildflower Art Contest.
Local students used art to learn about regional ecology and to celebrate the arrival of spring in the Appalachians in this annual contest open to all students in grades K through 12 from Fayette, Nicholas, Raleigh and Summers counties.
Students learned about regional wildflowers and Appalachian ecology while they created art using paint, pastels, pencils, and more.
The program attracted 278 participants this year. The top 66 juried pieces are now showcased at Tamarack Marketplace in Beckley through May 7.
This year’s exhibit will feature handmade wildflower art plus wildlife art created on computers.
Tamarack Marketplace is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (closed Tuesdays).
See this exhibit online starting mid-April at www.nps.gov/neri/youth-arts-in-the-parks.htm.
This year’s five Best in Show pieces were to be announced on the park’s Facebook page on April 3. These top pieces will be displayed alongside adult artwork and be for public sale in the Space: The Fine Art Frontier spring gallery show that runs April 23 through June 15 in Tamarack Marketplace’s David L. Dickirson Fine Art Gallery.