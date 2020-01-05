Beckley, WV (25801)

Today

Becoming cloudy with snow likely overnight. Low 26F with temps rising to near freezing. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Becoming cloudy with snow likely overnight. Low 26F with temps rising to near freezing. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.