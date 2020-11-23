The 44th Annual YMCA Thanksgiving Day Run will take place Thursday – Thanksgiving Day – at the Paul Cline Memorial Sports Complex. The long-standing tradition will include a 5-Mile Run, a 5-Mile Walk and a 1-Mile Family Fun Run.
All proceeds will benefit the nonprofit charity.
There will be a few changes for the safety of everyone there, including touchless check-in and day of registration, staggering the start times for each of the runs and walk, and encouraging participants to wear masks prior to and following the race.
Preregistered participants will receive an official T-Day Run Race Bib, a Commemorative Event T-shirt and a Finisher Medal. Day of race registration will be offered, but the race swag will only be available while supplies last. Awards will be presented to the Top 3 Male & Female finishers in the 5-Mile Run and the 5-Mile Walk.
Preregistration for the event ends Tuesday at the close of business at the YMCA. Registration forms are available on-site at the Y’s recently renovated downtown facility at 121 E. Main St. in Beckley or by visiting www.ymcaswv.com/event/44th-annual-thanksgiving-day-run.
The cost for the in-person 1-Mile Family Fun Run is $15 and the 5-Mile Run or Walk is $25 if you register by Nov. 24. Day of race registration, which will be from 7 to 8 a.m. at the complex, will cost $5 more.