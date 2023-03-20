Yeager Airport in Charleston will receive $735,581 from the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) to support the construction of a new 35,000-square-yard general aviation apron to accommodate increased use of the general aviation facilities and to improve airport drainage and erosion control.
The funding is made possible through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which provided $15 billion for airport-related projects across the country. The funding can be invested in runways, taxiways, safety and sustainability projects, as well as terminal, airport-transit connections and roadway projects.
