Yeager service to be open to public

AFP PHOTO / US AIR FORCEThis file U.S. Air Force handout photo from 1995 at Edwards Air Force Base in California shows Brig. Gen. Charles E. "Chuck" Yeager in the cockpit of an F-15. A celebration of life for Gen. Chuck Yeager will be noon Friday, Jan. 15, at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center. This ceremony will be open to the public. Social distancing guidelines will be in place, and masks will be required. Doors will open at 10 a.m. and all entry will take place through the Clendenin Street entrance. Upon entrance, people will pass through a security checkpoint with temperature checks and bags will be checked. The airport arrival can be streamed at https://youtu.be/6Au2LxLGxbY and the celebration of life can be streamed at https://youtu.be/sIFMTOFVJWA. Beginning at 8:30 a.m., the following streets will be closed: Clendenin Street from Virginia Street to Lee Street; Quarrier Street from Truslow Street to the east side of Civic Center Drive; Lee Street from Pennsylvania north to the west side of Clendenin Street.