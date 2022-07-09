charleston (ap) – West Virginia International Yeager Airport will close a runway for an improvement project.
The closures will occur from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. from July 29 through Nov. 13 without disrupting commercial traffic, and all day from Sept. 12 until it reopens on Sept. 15, the Charleston airport said in a news release.
Other upgrades are planned to the runway lighting system, runway edge lights, electrical conductors and runway exit signs, the statement said.
It marks the final phase of a three-year project, which was funded by a federal grant.
West Virginia State University (WVSU) has been awarded a $650,000 grant from the United States Department of Agriculture to conduct agricultural research that will enhance crop yield.
Dr. Sanju Sanjaya, principal investigator and WVSU director of energy and environmental science, and his team will lead this project to find a way to repurpose reclaimed surface mine land leftover from coal mining by extracting a versatile seed oil from a crop called camelina. Agriculturalists can use the oil seed crop to acclimate low fertile land and produce biodiesel.
Del. Heather Tully, R-Nicholas, has been honored by the American Association of Nurse Practitioners as the 2022 recipient of its State Advocate Award for Excellence in West Virginia.
Tully, who has a Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) as well as certification as an Advance Practice Registered Nurse and Certified Nurse Practitioner, works as a family nurse practitioner at Camden Family Health, serving Nicholas, Webster, Lewis and Fayette counties.
The West Virginia Department of Agriculture reports that corn planted ground is estimated at 51,000 acres, unchanged from 2021.
Growers expect to harvest 38,000 acres for grain, also unchanged from last year.
All hay harvested is forecast at 565,000 acres, up 47,000 acres from last year. Alfalfa hay harvested is expected to total 15,000 acres, down 3,000 acres from last year. Other hay harvested is expected to be 550,000 acres, up 50,000 acres from last year.
Newspaper representatives from across the state are joining with the West Virginia Press Association for Convention 2022 on Aug. 4-6 in Charleston.
“Each year we gather for networking, educating and having fun,” said Don Smith, WV Press executive director.
“Our theme this year is ‘A Vision for the Future.’ After two years of a Covid epidemic that impacted the quality of life, social engagement, employment, financial stability, and our understanding of what it means to live in West Virginia, we are moving forward,” Smith said. “As part of convention, we are inviting guests to share … as a government official, education expert, industry representative, community leader, non-profit director … what they envision as the future in terms of respective fields of expertise for West Virginia in the next decade.”