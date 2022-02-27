charleston – West Virginia International Yeager Airport (CRW) has unveiled a new brand, “showcasing our story of transformation while maintaining our roots through our new tagline, ‘It starts at home,’” airport officials said.
In developing the new logo, CRW officials said they wanted to balance its history with their vision for aviation in West Virginia. The new logo acknowledges the airport’s physical location and state’s nickname, The Mountain State, as portrayed with imagery in the logo.
While the logo has changed, CRW officials said its mission to become the state’s most important economic engine has not: “That is represented by the curved line touching the mountain and arching into the sky to define a flight path as we make advances in aviation and education.”
Even as the name has changed over the years from Kanawha Airport to Yeager Airport to West Virginia International Yeager Airport, CRW, the airport code, will always remain the same.
CRW contracted with the Vela Agency to develop the logo. Customers will see a completely redesigned look beginning with CRW’s website and social media platforms.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) recently appropriated nearly $10 million for multiple projects across West Virginia.
USDA Rural Development Grants/Loans:
l$249,660 (grant) – Mountain Steer Meat Company (Greenbrier County): Hire four personnel.
USDA Community Facilities Grants/Loans:
l$50,000 (grant) – The town of Alderson (Monroe County): This investment will be used to purchase one new backhoe/loader.
l$43,000 (grant) – The City of Bluefield (Mercer County): This investment will be used by the city of Bluefield to purchase a new truck.
l$23,000 (grant) – Wyoming County Commission: This investment will be used by the Wyoming County Commission to purchase 12 laptops for sheriff’s vehicles.
l$21,900 (grant) – City of Bluefield (Mercer County): This investment will be used by the city of Bluefield to purchase a vacuum leaf collector for the Public Works Department.
l$13,000 (grant) – McDowell County Commission: This investment will be used by the McDowell County Commission to purchase 12 laptops for sheriff’s vehicles.
Applications are now available for the 2022 West Virginia Make It Shine Spring Statewide Cleanup. The annual event is sponsored by the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s (WVDEP) Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan (REAP).
This year’s event will be held the first two weeks of April (April 2 through April 16). Applications are due March 11.
The Make It Shine program will provide resources such as cleanup materials, waste hauling, and landfill fees to community groups.
For more information, contact Chris Cartwright at DEPwvmis@wv.gov or by phone at 1-800-322-5530.