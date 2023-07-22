charleston, w.va. – West Virginia International Yeager Airport (CRW) announced that passenger travel is back to pre-pandemic levels.
From January to June, 24,284 more passengers passed through CRW when compared to 2022. In June alone, CRW experienced a 13.4 percent increase in enplanements, welcoming a total of 178,888 passengers. This substantial growth in air traffic is a testament to the strong and thriving rebound in the travel industry.
As the travel industry continues its upward trajectory and interest in exploring West Virginia’s natural beauty grows, more visitors are choosing CRW as their preferred gateway. The airport’s commitment to providing top-notch services and convenient travel options has resonated well with passengers, contributing to this milestone.
“We love to see so many passengers choosing to fly CRW,” said Airport Director and CEO Dominique Ranieri. “This is a testament to the growth of West Virginia tourism, our hardworking staff, and our airline partners’ confidence in CRW.”
The recent addition of Breeze Airways as an air carrier operating at CRW has significantly influenced the growth in passenger count. Breeze recently announced nonstop flights to Tampa, Fla., which begin Oct. 4. Their presence has opened travel opportunities for both business and leisure travelers, connecting West Virginia to popular travel destinations.
