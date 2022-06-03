When Glen Daniel native Norma Acord was picking a major for college, she chose one that she thought would be practical and profitable – biology.
But it wasn’t long before she found out that practicality and profits meant nothing without passion.
Now, roughly a decades later, Acord is an art teacher at Wyoming East High School, having found her passion for art after taking a ceramics class during the second semester of her freshman year.
She was also named Teacher of the Year for Wyoming County Schools for the 2021-2022 school year, further solidifying to her that she made the right move in switching from science to art.
Acord also serves as the artist in residence at the Youth Museum of Southern West Virginia in Beckley, where she hopes to be able help more kids find their passion for art just as she did.
When asked why she initially chose biology as a major, Acord said she was influenced by her family.
“I think it was always drilled in our heads that you needed a job with money,” she said. “So being a nurse or a physical therapist – something like that, something in the science field ... My dad would always read the newspaper and be like, ‘Well, they're hiring nurses. Sign-on bonus is $6,000.’ So I felt I needed a job that paid a lot.”
Because of this, Acord chose biology as her major at Concord University, where she attended in the late 1990s, with the hope that she could train to one day be a physical therapist.
However, Acord quickly found that this was not the path for her.
“I failed my first test on like chapter one, and I remember my advisor asking if I even liked science,” she said.
Hoping to bring up her GPA going into her second semester, Acord's roommate suggested she take a ceramics class.
As cliche as it sounds, Acord said this one class changed everything for her.
“I quickly learned that my passion was making ceramics, so I switched majors,” she said.
Acord would later graduate from Concord University in 2010 with a degree in studio art before going on to receive her master’s in fine art at the University of Mississippi in 2013.
After grad school, Acord returned to West Virginia, where she bounced around among a few jobs, some of which had her making or teaching art and others which did not.
“But the main thing that brought me the most joy was teaching community clay classes. So I was like, ‘Man, how do I teach art in this state?’” she said. “So I left (a job at Tamarack) and started teaching high school, which I never thought in a million years I would be a public school teacher.”
Having been at Wyoming East High School now for the past three years, Acord says “it is the absolute most fun job I've ever had.”
“I don't think that we had a strong emphasis on art education when I was a child ... so I try to stress to my students, everything that we listen to music-wise, or everything that we see, artwork on the internet, social media, that's graphic design, that's all created by someone. It just doesn't exist in this world; there's people who have the abilities to do that. And the opportunities are really endless on what you can create,” she said.
Then in 2021, Acord was approached to be the artist in residence at the Youth Museum after the current artist retired. Acord said one of her main jobs at the Youth Museum is organizing the creation of 400 ceramic bowls for the annual Empty Bowls event. She also teaches art classes and camps in the summer and develops crafts to go along with events and festivals that take place at New River Park.
With everything she does at her high school and at the Youth Museum, Accord says it’s all about teaching kids about the arts and the vast opportunities that are out there.
“Growing up, our family focused a lot on what we could give as a member of the family – what our roles were ... but for me having that diversity, that your life doesn't have to be a wife of a coal miner, or the wife of a farmer or a farmer,” she said.
“I think that having that cultural diversity being instilled at a young age for the kids I teach, it's important for them to understand that your life isn't always as you see it at home. That there's other opportunities out there ... There's lots of things that you can do with your life, that it doesn't have to be just a rural setting, that it can be a creative outlet. That you can do something in the arts, and it doesn't have to be a blue-collar job.”
Despite taking a turn from the career path she originally envisioned, Acord said she knows her family, especially her father, who passed away a few years ago, is proud of the route she chose for her life.
“I think (my dad) would be really proud,” she said. “He was a coach, he never was a teacher, but he was a baseball coach. And I think he understood the impact that positive adults can have on children's lives, and he was really proud that I was able to do that with my (students).
“I know he would be over the moon excited that I was Teacher of the Year. He would have thought that was the coolest thing that someone picked his little girl to be Teacher of the Year."
Acord said her father was a coal miner, and like many in West Virginia, it was not a career that he chose but one that chose him.
While he wanted her to be successful, Acord said her father also wanted her to choose something that also made her happy since that wasn’t an option for him.
“Kids ask me all the time, ‘Do you like being a teacher? Do you like being an artist?’ And I'm like, 'Yeah, I can do this every day. I love it.'”