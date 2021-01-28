PINEVILLE – Beginning Feb. 1, Wyoming County's Tax Office will offer several state Division of Motor Vehicles services at the courthouse that were previously available only at DMV regional offices.
The new license renewal system is being offered in two other counties so far but is expected to expand across the state, according to Sheriff Brad Ellison.
With the new system, those in the county Tax Office will have a direct line to the state DMV, Ellison explained.
Residents now have a two-year renewal option at the courthouse – if all delinquent and the current year's property taxes are paid in full, Ellison said.
Class A (cars and trucks) and class G (motorcycles with up to three wheels) can be renewed as before.
“We can't renew campers, boats or trailers yet,” Ellison noted.
Additionally, SPV (side-by-sides, ATVs, etc.) license renewals are available.
Renewals can be completed three months before and up to 11 months after the license is due.
Customers who do not receive a renewal card in the mail can also renew the license at the courthouse, Ellison said.
“We have to have the license plate number, the title number, and proof of insurance to renew it,” he explained.
Also, with the new system, the Tax Office will be able to verify if a vehicle presented for renewal has been sold, transferred, or suspended by the DMV.
License renewals completed at the courthouse will be in the state DMV mainframe within 48 hours, instead of up to 45 days following the renewal.
The service will cost an additional $1, Ellison said. Instead of $52.50, it will now cost $53.50.
The county does not receive that extra dollar, he said; it goes to the DMV and the software company for the transaction costs.
When needed, customers will be provided with a valid registration card just as they would receive if visiting a DMV regional office.
“This is a good thing,” Ellison emphasized. “We hope this will build, and we can add other services in the future.”
The Tax Office is open daily in the courthouse, Ellison said. However, the other offices are available only by phone (one is available at the courthouse entrance) or by using the drop box outside the entrance. A deputy is stationed inside the courthouse entrance to assist visitors.
For more information, phone the Tax Office at 304-732-8000.