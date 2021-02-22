Wyoming students return to five days in classrooms

Wyoming County students will be in their classrooms on a Wednesday for the first time since March 16, 2020, when Gov. Jim Justice closed schools statewide to slow the spread of Covid-19.
Board of education members voted 5-0 Monday to return to in-person instruction five days a week.
Since the beginning of this school year, the system has been using a 4-1 model – four days in the classroom, then remote learning for students at home each Wednesday.
Those Wednesdays, along with Saturdays, were used for deep cleaning.
“...Wednesdays, from now on, will no longer be remote instruction, as students will attend school for instruction,” according to a prepared statement.
Initially, board members were scheduled to vote on the issue March 18 in order to allow time for employees to be vaccinated.
Employee vaccinations were completed much quicker than anticipated, said Deirdre Cline, county schools superintendent.
Currently, 99.2 percent of all employees who wanted to be vaccinated have received both doses.
That total represents 73.4 percent of all county school system employees, she said.
Cline said board members had received feedback from teachers and parents, with both groups indicating they want the children back in school five days a week.
Wyoming County's new Covid-19 cases have slowed significantly. Since Feb. 14, there have been 23 new cases reported.
“We've had so few cases of Covid in our schools,” Cline said Friday. “Our county has been green all week. We feel like our schools are doing a phenomenal job with the safety guidelines – wearing masks, social distancing, hand washing. Our people and parents want the children back full time. It's time to move.”
As of Monday, the county remained green on the state's five-color Covid-19 transmission map, indicating the lowest transmission rate.
Parents who have questions should phone their child’s school or the central office.